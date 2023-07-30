Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 16 Spoilers

Image: Shun Saeki / Shueisha / VIZ Media

“The Shore” continues filming and big character moments are teased in Tenmaku Cinema. Hajime continues his increasingly ambitious film project while his friends assist, pulling out all the stops along the way. This includes asking some pretty big favors of his crew, but also from his cast as Kurai divulges some uneasy truths about her home life. But things are not yet over for Tenmaku Cinema, as we get ready for the release date of Chapter 17!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17 will release on Sunday, August 6. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re hoping to catch the next shoot, here’s our guide to the release time zones for Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 17!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime learns of some possible uneasy truths regarding Hinaki Kurai’s home life.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 17

While the beach chapter appears to be delayed to next week, we still got some pretty neat moments for the cast. We learned that shooting an independent film is hard, that understudy options are necessary when your actors have work to do, and, in a pinch, Hajime’s friend Shino can play a convincing schoolgirl.

But we also learn that Kurai’s mother is also her talent agent, from whom she conceals these activities. She urges everyone that she can’t tell her mother about the work on “The Shore” and that she wouldn’t listen to her pleas, regardless of if it’s a simple project or going away for several days on a shoot. It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out over the next chapters!

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023