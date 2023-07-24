Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

Image: Shun Saeki / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Tenmaku Cinema has been a heartwarming, cerebral experience for readers who like their manga with a splash of film studies. It’s a wonderful take on the inner workings of the film industry, covering everything from screenwriting, o directing, costumes, location scouting, and music. In particular, the latest chapter covered film’s relationship with music, with the project increasingly looking good. Get ready for the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re wanting to know when you can catch Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 but live abroad, check out this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime discusses how music features in his movie, and taps a friend to be its composer.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 16

This chapter was a great showcase of how the world of film and Hajime Shinichi’s passion for filmmaking is framed around his life as a high schooler. He’s an increasingly endearing visionary, and it’s heartwarming to see how he acknowledges his friends’ unique talents and potential to leave a mark on the project.

But as for what’s next in the series, we might just get a sequel to the beach chapter from before, where they must film Nagisa’s beach scene. Get ready for possibly the most important scene of “The Shore” along with some fanservicey fun in the sun!

