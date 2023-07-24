Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 here!

July 24th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Release Date
Image: Shun Saeki / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Tenmaku Cinema has been a heartwarming, cerebral experience for readers who like their manga with a splash of film studies. It’s a wonderful take on the inner workings of the film industry, covering everything from screenwriting, o directing, costumes, location scouting, and music. In particular, the latest chapter covered film’s relationship with music, with the project increasingly looking good. Get ready for the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 will release on Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re wanting to know when you can catch Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 16 but live abroad, check out this release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Hajime discusses how music features in his movie, and taps a friend to be its composer.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 15 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 16

This chapter was a great showcase of how the world of film and Hajime Shinichi’s passion for filmmaking is framed around his life as a high schooler. He’s an increasingly endearing visionary, and it’s heartwarming to see how he acknowledges his friends’ unique talents and potential to leave a mark on the project.

But as for what’s next in the series, we might just get a sequel to the beach chapter from before, where they must film Nagisa’s beach scene. Get ready for possibly the most important scene of “The Shore” along with some fanservicey fun in the sun!

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023

