Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 18 Spoilers

Hajime Shinichi ran into his greatest challenge yet with the most recent chapter of Tenmaku Cinema. Despite overcoming setbacks in casting, location scouting, and numerous other obstacles, sometimes his stars can be overwhelmed by the script. Hinaki Kurai is the prime example of this, with the script being a potent reminder of her oppressive mother’s hold over her life. With the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19, perhaps we’ll see Kurai attempt to cut those strings.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Tenmaku Cinema portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re hoping to catch Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 19 as it drops, keep an eye on our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

As the shooting comes down to the final scenes, Hajime must clear a significant hurdle alongside his star.

RECAP: Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 18 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 19

As expected, Kurai, aka Himeki Kurakui, despite all her training as an actor has run into a brick wall. In a scene where her character Nagisa realizes her mother has emotionally moved on, this realization hits close to home. as we see flashbacks of her childhood strictly controlled by her mother. It’s the classic, all-too-real trend of child actors being exploited and controlled by their parents living vicariously through them.

Hajime sees this and adapts his movie to work around this hesitation. At this moment, he and Kurai transform Nagisa’s character to evolve the script. All seems well after this too, with Kurai returning home, only to find her mother returned quicker than anticipated. This will almost certainly impact her ability to appear for the final shoot, for what appears to be one small scene, the pedestrian crossing in the rain. We’ll see how Hajime figures this one out, while Kurai’s secrets will come to a head with her mother.

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023