Who is the Eighth Hokage in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? [SPOILERS]

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been a sight for sore eyes after a 4-month franchise hiatus. With this being the canon successor to one of the most popular manga in history, fans were eager to see what’s been cooking for their favorite characters going forward. With how the original Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga ended and Naruto’s fate is left uncertain, fans wondered who would take up his role. Despite years of speculation over who would take on his role, the answer is made clear in the first chapter. If you’re wondering who the Eighth Hokage is in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, read on.

Lord Eighth: Who is the Next Hokage in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Shikamaru Nara is revealed to be the Eighth Hokage following the 4-year timeskip for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While fans speculated for years whether others would take up the position, such as Konohamaru in keeping with his Hokage aspirations, or perhaps Sakura Haruno, this was a logical decision.

Readers of the original Boruto manga may have noticed that Shikamaru got an increasingly prominent role, especially approaching Chapter 80. His fiendish talents as a tactician and iconic Shadow Jutsu have allowed him to outwit and outclass shinobi often far more powerful than himself. In the original series, he was also the first Konoha shinobi to make Chunin due to his genius being on full display in the Chunin Exams Arc.

What Does Konoha Think of Shikamaru’s New Role?

For the most part, Shikamaru is shown to be a responsible Hokage. While it’s unfortunate that the Omnipotence Shinjutsu has twisted his mind against Boruto, he still prioritizes Code as the bigger threat. He is a respected and considerate commander, dedicated to protecting the well-being of his village.

However, Shikamaru’s dynamic with Sarada Uchiha, who could be the key to clearing Boruto’s name, is a loaded one. He sees her obsession as dangerous, and her ambitions to be Hokage to be hopeless as she remains a genin. However, she reminds him that Lord Seventh, Naruto himself, was ready to take on the role while still being a genin.

