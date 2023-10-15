All Mike Flanagan Actors Returning in The Fall of the House of Usher

Image: Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest gothic horror miniseries helmed by Mike Flanagan, who is quickly becoming one of contemporary cinematic horror’s most influential figures. One of the defining elements of Flanagan’s career is his willingness to re-use actors and actresses who appeared in his previous projects, and the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher features a staggering number of “Flanagan-verse” veterans. Here is a round-up of all the returning Mike Flanagan actors and actresses in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Every Actor and Actress Returning for The Fall of the House of Usher

Image: Netflix

From its atmospheric set design to its multi-layered, multigeneration story, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most ambitious projects Mark Flanagan and Netflix have ever undertaken. However, Flanagan won’t be undertaking this mammoth endeavor alone, as a staggering twenty-three actors and actresses who appeared in many of Flanagan’s previous works are returning to portray the core members of the Usher family and the many unfortunate souls caught up in their web of ambition and deceit.

The table below covers all actors and actresses returning to the “Flanaganverse” for The Fall of the House of Usher, their roles in the series, and the names of the previous Flanagan films they appeared in.

Actor/Actress Role in The Fall of the House of Usher Mike Flanagan Films and Series They’ve Appeared In Crystal Balint Morelle “Morrie” Usher The Midnight Club Matt Biedel William “Bill-T” Wilson The Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass Kyliegh Curran Lenore Usher Doctor Sleep Alex Essoe Fortunato Employee The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep Ruth Codd Juno Usher The Midnight Club Aya Furukawa Tina The Midnight Club Kate Siegel Camille L’Espanaye Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor Henry Thomas Frederick Usher Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep Bruce Greenwood Roderick Usher Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep Carla Gugino Verna Gerald’s Game, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor Michael Trucco Rufus “Gris” Griswold Hush, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club Rahul Kohli Napoleon Usher The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass Henry Thomas Frederick Usher Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep Zach Gilford Roderick Usher Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club Aya Furukawa Tina The Midnight Club T’Nia Miller Victorine LaFourcad The Haunting of Bly Manor Annabeth Gish Eliza Usher The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass Igby Rigney Toby Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club Robert Longstreet William Longfellow The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, Doctor Sleep Katie Parker Annabel Lee Absentia, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Doctor Sleep Carl Lumbly C. Auguste Dupin Doctor Sleep Sauriyan Sapkota Prospero “Perry” Usher The Midnight Club Lulu Wilson Madeline Usher Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Haunting of Hill House

Related: Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action Season 1 Release Date: When Does it Come to Netflix?

What is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

Image: Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher tells the morbid tale of the Usher family, the heretical dynasty behind the incredibly influential (and highly corrupt) Fortunato Pharmaceuticals corporation. When his heirs begin dying in gruesome and unnatural ways, Roderick Usher, the family’s patriarch, is forced to face the consequences of his past choices. At the peak of this mountain of misdeeds is the deal he and his sister Madeline made with Verna, a demonic entity who granted the two’s childhood wishes at a terrible cost.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a re-telling of the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe. While the original text presents the Usher family as a much smaller clan, Flanagan’s take on The Fall of the House of Usher radically expands the scope of the story’s cast, introducing a massive host of new characters inspired by those featured in other Poe stories and poems.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2023