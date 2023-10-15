All Mike Flanagan Actors Returning in The Fall of the House of Usher

Here are all of the actors coming back to the "Flanagan-verse" for The Fall of the House of Usher.

October 14th, 2023 by Drew Kopp
The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest gothic horror miniseries helmed by Mike Flanagan, who is quickly becoming one of contemporary cinematic horror’s most influential figures. One of the defining elements of Flanagan’s career is his willingness to re-use actors and actresses who appeared in his previous projects, and the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher features a staggering number of “Flanagan-verse” veterans. Here is a round-up of all the returning Mike Flanagan actors and actresses in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Every Actor and Actress Returning for The Fall of the House of Usher

From its atmospheric set design to its multi-layered, multigeneration story, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most ambitious projects Mark Flanagan and Netflix have ever undertaken. However, Flanagan won’t be undertaking this mammoth endeavor alone, as a staggering twenty-three actors and actresses who appeared in many of Flanagan’s previous works are returning to portray the core members of the Usher family and the many unfortunate souls caught up in their web of ambition and deceit.

The table below covers all actors and actresses returning to the “Flanaganverse” for The Fall of the House of Usher, their roles in the series, and the names of the previous Flanagan films they appeared in.

Actor/ActressRole in The Fall of the House of UsherMike Flanagan Films and Series They’ve Appeared In
Crystal BalintMorelle “Morrie” UsherThe Midnight Club
Matt BiedelWilliam “Bill-T” WilsonThe Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass
Kyliegh CurranLenore UsherDoctor Sleep
Alex EssoeFortunato EmployeeThe Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep
Ruth CoddJuno UsherThe Midnight Club
Aya FurukawaTinaThe Midnight Club
Kate SiegelCamille L’EspanayeOculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Henry ThomasFrederick UsherGerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, The Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep
Bruce GreenwoodRoderick UsherGerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep
Carla GuginoVernaGerald’s Game, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Michael TruccoRufus “Gris” GriswoldHush, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club
Rahul KohliNapoleon UsherThe Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass
Zach GilfordRoderick UsherMidnight Mass, The Midnight Club
T’Nia MillerVictorine LaFourcadThe Haunting of Bly Manor
Annabeth GishEliza UsherThe Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass
Igby RigneyTobyMidnight Mass, The Midnight Club
Robert LongstreetWilliam LongfellowThe Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, Doctor Sleep
Katie ParkerAnnabel LeeAbsentia, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Doctor Sleep
Carl LumblyC. Auguste DupinDoctor Sleep
Sauriyan SapkotaProspero “Perry” UsherThe Midnight Club
Lulu WilsonMadeline UsherOuija: Origin of Evil, The Haunting of Hill House

What is The Fall of the House of Usher About?

The-Fall-of-the-House-of-Usher-Napoleon-Usher
The Fall of the House of Usher tells the morbid tale of the Usher family, the heretical dynasty behind the incredibly influential (and highly corrupt) Fortunato Pharmaceuticals corporation. When his heirs begin dying in gruesome and unnatural ways, Roderick Usher, the family’s patriarch, is forced to face the consequences of his past choices. At the peak of this mountain of misdeeds is the deal he and his sister Madeline made with Verna, a demonic entity who granted the two’s childhood wishes at a terrible cost.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a re-telling of the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe. While the original text presents the Usher family as a much smaller clan, Flanagan’s take on The Fall of the House of Usher radically expands the scope of the story’s cast, introducing a massive host of new characters inspired by those featured in other Poe stories and poems.



