Do You Need to Read Any Goosebumps Books Before Diving Into the New Disney+/Hulu Series?

Goosebumps was a part of many people’s childhoods. For many, it was their first introduction to horror, and as a testament to the books’ influence, it continues receiving adaptations to this day. After an anthology series in the 1990s, a new show based on the bestselling literature is making its way to Disney+ and Hulu. The new show, Goosebumps, will release its first five episodes on the two streaming platforms on October 13 with five more episodes following weekly. And whether you’re a diehard fan or just getting into the show, you may wonder if there’s any light reading you need to take care of before the premiere. While you can probably get away with going into the new series cold, the show will draw influence from five books in case you want to catch up.

Night of the Living Dummy and The Haunted Mask Will Be Adapted Into the New Goosebumps Show

The original Goosebumps show in the ’90s was an anthology, with each episode adapting a different book. The rebooted version will have a more serialized structure, but fans can expect plenty of familiar faces and monsters making the rounds. Disney even released a press release in September 2023 letting fans know what to expect, and five of the books that will make their way onto the show include Night of the Living Dummy, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, The Haunted Mask, Say Cheese and Die!, and Go Eat Worms!

As for the main plot, the press release mentions how the show will follow five teenagers who begin investigating the mysterious death of Harold Biddle 30 years ago. In the process, they’ll come across some dark secrets concerning their parents. It’s safe to say they’ll meet plenty of horrors along the way, making for a new interpretation of the book series where everything is connected. And don’t worry about putting the kids to sleep before watching. The new Goosebumps show will remain firmly in the middle school camp of terror.

As far as highly anticipated horror TV shows in 2023, Goosebumps likely flew under a lot of people’s radar. However, if you want to watch something that probably won’t keep you up at night, check out Goosebumps when it comes out (appropriately enough) on October 13.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023