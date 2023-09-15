How Old Was Harrison Ford in the Star Wars Trilogy and Sequels?

Image: LucasFilm

Harrison Ford might just be one of the most famous actors in modern Hollywood. Few actors can claim the kind of pedigree he has, with parts in the likes of Blade Runner, Air Force One, and the Indiana Jones franchise. However, for a significant portion of the moviegoing public, he’ll forever be Han Solo in Star Wars. He starred in the series starting with the original film in 1977 up until his small but powerful moment in Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. It’s a long time to play the same character, but how old was Ford in each Star Wars film he’s been in?

How Old Was Harrison Ford for Star Wars — A New Hope?

Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1942. He worked in carpentry before making it as an actor, and while he had some luck pre-Star Wars, it’s safe to say he became a household name after donning the mantle of Han Solo. When A New Hope came out on May 25, 1977, Ford would’ve been 34 years old. This would put him roughly around the age Han Solo is supposed to be in that film, which is 32. Original trilogy sequels were released in three-year intervals, so Ford would’ve been 37 and 40 when The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi came out, respectively.

A great deal of time passed both in real life and in the Star Wars universe when the events of The Force Awakens occurred. That movie came out on December 18, 2015. That would make Ford 73 years old when that film was released. Similarly, Han Solo is roughly 66 in that film, and although Han’s son, Kylo Ren, killed him, he still came back one more time for The Rise of Skywalker. He may be a vision in that film, but Ford would’ve been 77 years old at the time of its release.

Harrison Ford has an impressive filmography, going far beyond being known as simply Han Solo. But seeing as he dedicated years of his life to Star Wars, it makes sense that it will always be part of his legacy.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023