Loki Season 2 Multiverse Explained: What to Expect, Questions & Theories

The multiverse is back for season 2 of Loki, so now’s the perfect time to explain how it’s throwing everything into complete disarray. Morbius doesn’t remember Loki. . . or does he? Loki seems to be zapping between two different versions of the TVA with no end in sight. Also, where the heck is Sylvie?

Loki season 1 revealed that a Kang variant named He Who Remains was the true creator of the TVA. Even more shocking? Its employees were originally plucked from other timelines and put to work with no memory of their past. While Loki is running around like a headless chicken trying to solve his own multiverse predicament, they’re caught in one of their own.

Loki Season 2 Multiverse Expectations

In classic MCU form, the trailer for Loki season 2 is as thrilling as it is baffling. Something is wrong with Loki, and Morbius is trying to save him. Meanwhile, the multiverse is still unraveling due to Sylvie murdering He Who Remains, and the results are as off-the-wall as you might expect.

Hunter B-15 has joined in on the hijinks and we’ll finally see her outside of her element. The trailer shows her jumping through time with Loki and Morbius. To what end? We don’t know. Season 2, episode 1, “Ouroboros” left us with more questions than answers. Speaking of which. . .

Loki Season 2 Questions

How does Sylvie end up in 1982 Oklahoma?

We’ve no idea just what’s going on here yet. It could just be a reference to the Thor comics in which Broxton, OK is the home of the Gods. But what part this little city has to play in Loki season 2 or the multiverse is unclear. At least Sylvie looks good in a vintage McDonald’s uniform.

What’s the deal with Ravonna Renslayer and Kang?

One of the most unexpected things to come out of Loki season 2 is that weirdly intimate message Kang left for Renslayer. He called her a marvel and said he wanted to work with her in “this war”. While they were lovers in the comics, it seems like the multiverse might put them back together.

Fan Theories for Loki Season 2

Fans are coming up with all kinds of theories ahead of the next Loki episode of season 2. Many believe that Loki himself will be the solution to the multiverse mishaps. Some see him fixing the time slips and becoming the head of the TVA in the process.

Others see him using this unusual method of time travel to warn the new Avengers about Kang. That might be where Secret Wars enters the chat. If so, we could potentially see a couple of major MCU characters make cameo appearances in later episodes.

As of right now, though, we don’t know much about season 2. Time travel will involve period costumes and more Loki variants than we can handle. The next episode won’t solve the multiverse dilemma. However, it’ll definitely give us more to talk about. Like how cool it is to have Ke Huy Quan on the cast.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023