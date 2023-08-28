10 Star Wars Episodes to Watch Before ‘Ahsoka’

Image: LucasFilm

The next chapter of Star Wars is here with Ahsoka on Disney+. Picking up from where we last saw her on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka sees Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan still fighting the good fight even after the events of Return of the Jedi. She believes Grand Admiral Thrawn as well as Ezra Bridger are still out there, and she’ll have to join forces with some old friends to find them. But unlike something like The Mandalorian, which was separate from most other Star Wars properties in its first season, Ahsoka dives right into the lore. So if you don’t want to feel completely lost, here are some TV episodes you should watch to get up to speed. And they’re all available on Disney+.

1. ‘Life and Death’ (Season 1, Episode 1) from ‘Tales of the Jedi’

Image: LucasFilm

The first season of Tales of the Jedi presents three episodes each depicting critical moments in the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The first Ahsoka episode, “Life and Death,” shows viewers Ahsoka’s birth among the Togruta as well as an incident in her youth where she was taken by a beast. Ahsoka may not do much, but it does show how she had a connection with the Force early in her life. To understand where Ahsoka is now, it’s critical to get this glimpse into her past and her people’s way of life.

2. ‘Cloak of Darkness’ (Season 1, Episode 9) from ‘The Clone Wars’

Image: LucasFilm

After checking out the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, which officially introduced Ahsoka Tano to the masses, there are a lot of Clone Wars episodes to stream. But an important moment in Ahsoka’s growth comes in “Cloak of Darkness.” She was pretty headstrong and reckless early on, not always one to take the whole Jedi thing seriously. But a turn occurs in “Cloak of Darkness” when she fights alongside Jedi Master Luminara Unduli to defeat Asajj Ventress. Ahsoka learns to control her rage and becomes more open to hearing the Jedi teachings from Luminara.

3. ‘Practice Makes Perfect’ (Season 1, Episode 5) from ‘Tales of the Jedi’

Image: Lucasfilm

This episode of Tales of the Jedi occurs in the middle of the events of The Clone Wars. It sees Anakin push Ahsoka pretty hard, as he orders Stormtroopers to fire stun bolts at her repeatedly, so she can try to deflect them. She fails time and time again until she finally gets it right. It’s brutal to watch, but it does set up how she was able to protect herself during Order 66.

4. ‘The Wrong Jedi’ (Season 5, Episode 20) from ‘The Clone Wars’

Image: LucasFilm

In the first two episodes of Ahsoka, the titular character makes it clear she’s no longer officially a Jedi. To see how this transpires, fans will need to watch “The Wrong Jedi” from The Clone Wars. In it, she’s put on trial for murder, which she obviously didn’t do. But through the process, she becomes disillusioned with the Jedi Order. Instead of waiting to get ousted by the Council, she leaves of her own accord. Anakin loses his Padawan that day, and Ahsoka starts down a different path, albeit one that still sees her trying to do good in the galaxy.

5. ‘Victory and Death’ (Season 7, Episode 12) from ‘The Clone Wars’

Image: LucasFilm

The series finale of The Clone Wars sees Ahsoka and Rex work together to escape the Empire in the aftermath of Order 66. They manage to escape and land on a nearby planet, where Ahsoka fakes her death. She may be on the run, but her relationship with Anakin isn’t over yet. The epilogue is one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the entire series, as several years afterward, Darth Vader comes to the site with Stormtroopers nearby. He finds Ahsoka’s lightsaber in the snow, and while he doesn’t say anything, it feels like the true end of an era. Master and Padawan are no more. They are now enemies.

6. ‘Resolve’ (Season 1, Episode 6) from ‘Tales of the Jedi’

Image: LucasFilm

In case you need another reason to cry today, “Resolve” from Tales of the Jedi confirms that Ahsoka Tano was present at Padmé Amidala’s funeral. This is also when she meets up with Bail Organa, who convinces her to help him fight the Empire, which will become important later. Of course, she doesn’t say yes right away. Instead, she retreats elsewhere, but even though she wants a quiet life, the Empire still hunts down any Jedi (present or former). After a fight with an Inquisitor, she realizes what she has to do to protect herself and her loved ones.

7. ‘Fire Across the Galaxy’ (Season 1, Episode 15) from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Image: LucasFilm

Ahsoka Tano may not take up as much space on Star Wars Rebels as The Clone Wars, but she still provides the rebels with valuable assets. Throughout the first season, the crew on the Ghost receives vital information by someone with the codename “Fulcrum.” The reveal at the end of the season is that Fulcrum was Ahsoka all along. She’s been working as a rebel since Order 66, and this episode functions as a glimpse into what she’s up to all those years later.

8. ‘Twilight of the Apprentice’ (Season 2, Episodes 21 & 22) from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Image: LucasFilm

Is it a bit of a cheat to include a two-parter in a “Top 10” list? Maybe, but anyone who considers themselves a fan of Ahsoka Tano owes it to themselves to watch this emotional climax of Rebels Season 2. Ezra Bridger proves to be no match for Darth Vader, but Ahsoka proves she’s come a long way since being the Jedi Master’s Padawan. It’s an emotional dual, especially when part of Vader’s mask breaks, and Ahsoka sees that he is, in fact, Anakin. The others manage to escape, believing Ahsoka to be dead, but obviously, that’s not the case.

9. ‘Family Reunion and Farewell’ (Season 4, Episodes 15 & 16) from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Image: LucasFilm

To understand where Ahsoka begins, it’s critical to look at where Rebels ends. It shows how Ezra and Grand Admirable Thrawn end up in the unknown, which is the driving force behind the Disney+ series. However, it also sets up the relationship between Ahsoka and Sabine. The final scene of Rebels shows Sabine reflecting on her time as part of the rebellion until Ahsoka appears behind her. It’s clear the two will team up to search for Ezra together, and while something has happened between them between Rebels and Ahsoka, knowing where it all began is crucial.

10. ‘The Jedi’ (Season 2, Episode 5) from ‘The Mandalorian’

Image: LucasFilm

Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut came in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Din Djarin wants to find a genuine Jedi who can teach Grogu the ways of the Force, and that puts him on the path of Ahsoka, who’s seeking information related to finding Thrawn. Ahsoka didn’t want to train Grogu herself. She’s busy with other things at the moment, but it wouldn’t be her last time with Baby Yoda. She’d appear again in The Book of Boba Fett when Luke Skywalker trains Grogu briefly. That’s a lot of crossovers in a short span of time, and it all leads to what amounts to Star Wars Rebels Season 5 with Ahsoka.

