The Continental Episode Length: How Long Are Episodes?

Earlier in 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly put a nail in the coffin of the franchise. However, it soon came out that a fifth installment was on the way, but as is the case with any successful film series, spin-offs can’t be too far behind. This will manifest in theaters with a Ballerina spin-off starring Ana de Armas, and fans can take a trip down memory lane with the new Peacock show The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The new series takes place in the 1970s and follows a young Winston, played by Colin Woodell, and his rise to power to acquire The Continental Hotel in New York, used as a resting hub for assassins in the movies. The first episode debuted on Peacock on September 22 with two more episodes coming each subsequent week on September 29 and October 6, respectively. So how much time should you set aside to watch each one?

Each Episode of The Continental Is Roughly 90 Minutes

The John Wick film franchise has gradually grown more epic in scope over the course of four movies. The first movie is only 101 minutes in length, but John Wick: Chapter 4 took things to another level, clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes. The Continental brings things back to the franchise’s roots, with each episode being approximately 90 minutes. That means viewers pretty much get to enjoy a film prequel trilogy from the comfort of their homes, and if the first episode was any indication, they’re in for one wild ride.

Seeing as the show occurs in the 1970s, don’t expect the Baba Yaga to make an appearance. But the cards are in place for Winston to replace Cormac (Mel Gibson) as the proprietor of the legendary hotel. We also meet a young Charon, played by Ayomide Adegun, who takes over the role from the late, great Lance Reddick. There are also plenty of intriguing assassins who fit in perfectly in the unique world of John Wick, like the deadly efficient Twins, played by Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa.

The Continental episodes may be long, but that just means it’ll be enough to tide fans over until Ballerina tentatively comes out on June 7, 2024.

- This article was updated on September 23rd, 2023