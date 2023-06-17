The Walking Dead: Dead City Age Rating and Parents Guide

Here's an age rating and parents guide for The Walking Dead: Dead City!

June 17th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: AMC

Are you looking for the ultimate The Walking Dead: Dead City age rating and parents guide to decide if you or your family should watch the latest The Walking Dead spin-off mini-series? The Walking Dead: Dead City is rated TV-MA. Here is everything you need to know about what that rating means and what you can expect to see.

TV-MA Mature Audience Only This program is specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17. You can identify the reasoning for the TV-MA rating by looking for the lettings below it. For instance: A program will be rated TV-MA VSL if it contains the following: graphic violence (V), explicit sexual activity (S), or crude indecent language (L).

The Walking Dead: Dead City Age Rating Guide

Scene-from-The-Walking-Dead-Dead-City
Image: AMC

Here are ratings for every country airing The Walking Dead: Dead City:

  • Australia: MA15+ (Self-Applied)
  • United States: TV-MA (Self-Applied)

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Have Sex and Nudity?

No sexual content, nudity, or references are found in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Have Violence and Gore?

A flashback shows one of the most controversial scenes from the original The Walking Dead series. This flashback shows Glenn getting his head based on Negan using a barbed wire bat. You can also expect lots of gore from the zombies, which will be in various states based on how decayed they are.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Have Profanity?

You can expect minor profanity use since The Walking Dead: Dead City is airing on a cable television station. You can expect to hear common profanity is shit, hell, and damn.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

You will see characters in The Walking Dead: Dead City consume alcohol throughout the season. However, no drug use or smoking is shown.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Frightening and intense scenes involve zombie attacks, hand-to-hand combat, and gun violence. Struggling to survive against zombies and humans will be a common theme in this mini-series.

- This article was updated on June 17th, 2023

