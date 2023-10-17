When Is Killers of the Flower Moon Coming to Apple TV?

Image: Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese is back with what’s sure to be another outstanding awards contender with Killers of the Flower Moon. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, the film follows the true story of an epidemic of Osage Nation murders. After a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, the film is set to release in theaters on October 20, including IMAX. However, as an Apple TV+ original, people may wonder when they can watch the film from the comfort of their home, which also means they can pause and use the bathroom whenever they want during the epic 3.5-hour runtime. For now, those details are lost in the wind.

Killers of the Flower Moon Arrives on Apple TV+ ‘At a Later Date’

Apple TV+ is one of the more underrated streaming services available at the moment. It’s even compatible with gaming (though not on the same level as a PlayStation just yet). It’s a giant boon the streamer managed to secure Martin Scorsese’s latest, and it seems like Apple wants as many people to see this movie in theaters as possible because it’s playing coy as to when it’s coming to streaming.

If you go to the Killers of the Flower Moon page on Apple TV+, there’s no release date available yet. It simply says, “Coming At a Later Date.” However, if you’re already a subscriber, then you can click a button that says “Add to Up Next” to get notified right away when it becomes available. Killers of the Flower Moon holds a budget of $200 million, so Apple probably wants to make sure it gets some kind of guaranteed return on its massive investment. Plus, it’s Scorsese, so if he wants to keep his movie in theaters for a while, no studio’s going to go against him.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a monumental achievement in filmmaking. So anyone who wants to experience it the way it should be seen (on the biggest screen possible) would do well to see it in theaters while they can.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023