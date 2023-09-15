Where Does Saw X Take Place in the Timeline?

Image: Lionsgate

The Saw franchise has proven itself to be one of the goriest and most enduring horror franchises around. And now, another installment is about to come out courtesy of Saw X, one of the most anticipated horror films of 2023. It may be the tenth movie in the franchise, but it’s taking things back a bit. As evidenced by the trailer, John Kramer (the original Jigsaw) is back. This may surprise some seeing how he died at the end of Saw III. While other people took up the mantle of Jigsaw, teaching people morality lessons by torturing them, Kramer was relegated to flashbacks. So where exactly does Saw X take place in the timeline?

How Is John Kramer Alive in Saw X?

The Saw movies aren’t supernatural horror, so the odds of John Kramer coming back as a demon aren’t likely. In actuality, Saw X functions as a prequel of sorts, taking place between the events of Saw and Saw II. This makes it a direct sequel to the first Saw film. John Kramer is alive and well, and audiences will be able to see him torture a few new people for good measure.

Fans should be delighted that John Kramer is back and that Tobin Bell is reprising the role. Despite his character dying in the third movie, he’s been back for every other Saw movie except for 2021’s Spiral. He’s continued to appear through flashbacks, setting the stage for other characters to carry on his demented games. Granted, there were few options as it was established Kramer had a terminal illness, so he wasn’t long for this world no matter what. But Saw X going back in time provides an opportunity to see Bell in all his gory glory.

Saw X is a prequel/spin-off, but if it does well, there’s no telling where else in time they could go. As long as Tobin Bell is around, fans will be happy.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023