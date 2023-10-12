Where to Watch the New Goosebumps TV Show Online

Image: Disney+/Hulu

Many kids grew up reading R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books. If they were fans of those, they probably watched the anthology series that ran from 1995 to 1998. Each episode basically adapted a different book that children of all ages could find on Fox Kids (or Cartoon Network). The popularity of the middle school-friendly horror stories remains pertinent to this day, as a new adaptation is on the horizon. Instead of following an anthology format, the new Goosebumps show will be serialized, following an overarching narrative that still incorporates elements from classic Goosebumps stories. So where can you watch 2023’s Goosebumps in all its gory glory?

2023’s Goosebumps Will Be Available on Hulu, Disney+, and Freeform

The most recent live-action Goosebumps adaptations were a pair of films that came out in 2015 and 2018, starring Jack Black as R.L. Stine, that came from Sony Pictures. However, the new show comes courtesy of Disney, meaning it shouldn’t come as a surprise the new series will be available on Disney+. But don’t fret if you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, as the series will receive a dual release on Hulu on the same day — October 13. The first five episodes of the season debut on that day with five more episodes coming out weekly.

For those of you who still have cable, you’re in luck, too. A press release from Disney states the first two episodes will also be shown on Freeform on October 13 as part of the channel’s 31 Nights of Halloween. Suffice it to say, Disney is going all in to make sure as many people as possible see the newest tale of terror.

Whether you grew up reading Goosebumps or have kids of your own you want to introduce the series to, it’s the perfect thing to watch with the whole family. But viewers beware, you’re in for a scare.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023