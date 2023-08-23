Who is the Droid Huyang in Ahsoka?

Image: LucasFilm

The cast of Disney+’s Ahsoka is filled to the brim with characters who have appeared in previous Star Wars series, and one of the most charming is the scholarly droid Huyang. While many greener Star Wars fans may believe Huyang (who is voiced by the limitlessly-talented David Tennet) is an original character created for Ahsoka, the droid debuted nearly a decade ago in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was an ancient and integral figure within the Jedi Order. Here’s everything you need to know about Huyang and his role within the Star Wars mythos.

Who is Huyang?

Image: LucasFilm

Introduced in “A Test of Strength,” the seventh episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ fifth season, Huyang is a Mark IV architect droid, a model of droid that was first created in the age of the Old Republic, the era in which the Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic subseries is set. Built not long after the founding of the Jedi Order, Huyang is one of the oldest characters in the Star Wars series, and his existence is deeply entwined with that of the Order.

Serving aboard the Jedi training vessel the Crucible, Huyang played an essential role in the instruction of Jedi Padawans, teaching young Force-sensitives how to build their lightsabers after they collected the Kyber crystals that power them from the frozen world of Ilum in a sacred rite-of-passage known as “The Gathering.” Having “lived” for over twenty-five thousand years, Huyang witnessed many of the most crucial chapters in the Jedi Order’s history firsthand and helped mentor the likes of Master Yoda and Mace Windu.

During Huyang’s introductory episodes, the droid and Ahsoka traveled to Ilum with a group of young Jedi initiates, helping them through this vital stage of their studies and protecting them from both Hando Ohnaka’s band of pirates and a contingent of Separatist forces led by General Grievous. Despite being violently dismembered during the conflict, Huyang managed to survive the ordeal and was rebuilt by his latest batch of students once they returned to Coruscant.

While it’s currently unclear how Huyang survived the fall of the Jedi Order or what he has been doing during the reign of the Galactic Empire, his appearance in Ahsoka shows that he has not lost his belief in the Jedi Code or his dry sense of humor. With David Tennett pouring every ounce of his Emmt Award-winning talent into every word that leaves the droid’s mouth, Hunyang’s return is a welcome one for general audiences and hardcore Star Wars enthusiasts.

