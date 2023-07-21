Who is the Love Island USA Season 5 Host? Why Arielle Vandenberg was Replaced in Season 4

Image: Peacock

Love Island USA has returned, but fans are surprised by the changes made to the show since Peacock acquired the popular reality TV series last year. So it is only reasonable that they were worried more changes would be made for Season 5. In addition, despite numerous rumors circulating on social media, we now have official explanations for why Arielle Vandenberg was replaced for Season 4. Let’s look at everything you need about who the Love Island USA Season 5 host is and why Arielle Vandenberg was replaced for Season 4.

Who is the Love Island USA Season 5 Host?

Fans should be excited that Sarah Hyland has returned in Season 5 to be Love Island USA’s host. Sarah Hyland, most known for her role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, took over as the new host in season 4. Sarah announced she would be taking over as the host for Season 4 in an Instagram post with the following caption:

“I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa #hostesswiththemostess #loveisabeach @peacocktv.”

Why Was Arielle Vandenberg Replaced in Love Island USA Season 4?

Love Island USA’s original host, Arielle Vandenberg, did not return in Season 4 because the show switched networks from CBS to Peacock. Sarah’s announcement shocked fans and led to numerous rumors circulating on social media. To clarify the situation and shed light on why she is no longer part of the show, Arielle sent an Instagram post, sharing an official explanation about her departure:

“I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons! Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network, they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host.”

While fans are still sad about Vandenberg’s departure, at least they now have an official explanation.

Vandenberg’s departure isn’t the only change that Love Island USA fans will notice after being picked up by Peacock. The show will have a new narrator, Iain Stirling, replacing Matthew Hoffman. Iain is a Scottish comedian famous for his distinctive voice in the UK version of the show. His humor will add a playful touch to the contestants and their drama.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023