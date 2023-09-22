Will Evan Peters be in American Horror Story (AHS) Season 12?

Image: FX

American Horror Story: Delicate debuted on September 20. A new season brings a completely new story, with this one focusing on a woman convinced a sinister individual wants to prevent her pregnancy from occurring. It’s hunkered down by an intriguing cast including the likes of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, and Billie Lourd, to name a few. However, if you’ve looked at any cast lists, you may have noticed Evan Peters’ name isn’t on them. He’s typically an AHS staple, appearing in nine seasons of the anthology show. So is a Peters cameo just being hidden for the time being?

It Doesn’t Look Like Evan Peters Will Appear in AHS Season 12

Evan Peters pretty much became a household name thanks to his work in American Horror Story. He’s appeared regularly throughout the years, but he was noticeably absent for AHS Season 11 — NYC. He couldn’t star in that show as he was working on another series from Ryan Murphy, the incredibly popular Netflix show, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It seems as though him being more in demand could’ve impacted his ability to appear in Season 12, and unless he filmed a secret cameo, he likely won’t pop up down the line.

The only potential evidence Peters might appear down the line is an article from Deadline with the following quote, “MIA in episode one are this season’s players Evan Peters, Cara Delevinge and Michaela Jae Rodriguez.” Deadline seems to think Peters is in Delicate, but with no mention of him anywhere else, it’s possible they got the details wrong. But Peters’ absence wouldn’t be out of line with Delicate. Many of Ryan Murphy’s frequent collaborators, like Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe, also aren’t in Delicate. After so many years, perhaps Murphy wants to get some different stars in his stable.

Fortunately, Evan Peters isn’t short on work. He’s currently slated to star in the upcoming threequel, Tron: Ares.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023