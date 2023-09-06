Will There Be a ‘The Nun 3’ Sequel?

Image: Warner Bros.

The Conjuring franchise has been one of the most lucrative investments in the horror genre over the last decade. The mainline films have been wildly successful on their own, and they’ve spawned several spin-offs, including The Nun series, based on the terrifying Valak (Bonnie Aarons). With The Nun 2 coming out in theaters on September 8, it’s only natural for fans to wonder if the demonic nun will get her own trilogy. As of this writing, there’s been no official announcement if The Nun 3 is in the cards, but things do look promising.

The Nun 2 Director Michael Chaves Is Hopeful for a Sequel

Ultimately, the chances of The Nun 3 happening come down to how well The Nun 2 does at the box office. Warner Bros. wants to make money, after all. Honestly, there’s reason to be optimistic looking at current projections. Deadline reports how The Nun 2 is expected to make over $30 million in its opening weekend. This would put it on par with another recent horror sequel — Insidious: The Red Door, which opened to $33 million in its first few days. With an estimated production budget between $35 and $40 million, it’s easy to see The Nun 2 grossing north of $100 million over the course of its theatrical run, which would definitely put another installment in the cards.

Plus, director Michael Chaves is already on board with doing another Nun movie. In an interview with SFX Magazine, he said, “There’s a line in the movie: ‘Demons are infinite.’ I like the idea that she’s always been here in different forms. I think that there’s still more stories of Valak the demon nun to be told.” Given her prominent placement throughout The Conjuring franchise, it’s easy to see more ways for Valak to return, no matter what happens at the end of The Nun 2.

The best way for fans to get The Nun 3 eventually is to support The Nun 2 while it’s in theaters.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023