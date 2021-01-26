343 Industries Promises Monthly News Updates Related To Halo Infinite Moving Forward

Originally scheduled for release alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S last fall, Halo Infinite was pushed back and eventually given a fall 2021 release window. While this is still a number of months away, people have still been hoping for more news about the game that was not so well received upon its big showcase last summer. We got a little information in December and it sounds like we’re going to be getting a lot more in the future when it comes to Halo Infinite.

The December update brought us the new release window and some multiplayer screenshots, but not too much else. This prompted someone to post on the Halo subreddit saying the lack of information was worrying, which led to the Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard to respond with his ske7ch343 username that has been verified with the following response.

“Has it though? Not saying it’s right or a good thing, but considering we went 12 month stretches of total darkness and our last update was on December 8, I don’t think there’s any cause to worry. Keep in mind that many of us around the studio were out of office for 2 or more weeks to end the year and then it takes time to get back into the swing of things, etc.

We also confirmed our Fall release window in that update, so now it’s clear we have some runway ahead of us and some time to go. That said, we’re committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next “Inside Infinite” is coming out this week! This month we’re talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they’re doing. To manage expectations, this won’t have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we’re making while we’re all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year.”

Not only are we going to get a new Inside Infinite this week with information, but they are looking to give us monthly updates about the game as well moving forward. Considering how the whole situation has been, giving people reason to be excited about the game is definitely important and we’re glad to see they are going to give us some new info soon.