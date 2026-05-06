Woman spends 500 days in total darkness and says the hardest part wasn’t the isolation, it was what happened after

Coming out of a cave after 500 days of total isolation proved more difficult for Beatriz Flamini than the time she spent underground. The Spanish athlete and mountaineer entered a Granada cave in November 2021 at the age of 48, descending 70 metres below the Earth’s surface as part of a scientific study into how extreme isolation affects the human body and mind. As detailed by UNILAD, she had no cell service and zero contact with the outside world for the entire duration, even celebrating her 50th birthday underground.

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When her support team descended to retrieve her on April 12, 2023, she wasn’t ready to leave. She was in the middle of reading and hadn’t finished her book. She assumed something had gone wrong when they arrived, rather than realizing her 500-day stint had simply reached its end, and her first reaction was to say, “Already? No way.” By day 65, she had lost track of the passing days entirely.

She had told her team explicitly before entering that she did not want any news from the surface, including updates on family members, even in the event of a tragedy. She passed the time by knitting, drawing, and reading a total of 60 books, while maintaining a dedicated fitness routine. Without the sun rising and setting and without the social pressures of the modern world, she had effectively created a self-paced environment entirely her own.

She went 500 days without a schedule and came out the other side just fine

The transition back to ordinary life turned out to be the real challenge. Flamini had expected to surface, have a shower, and ease back in quietly, but instead she was rushed into an hour-long press conference. She noted that she had not expected so much public interest in her experience.

In 2021, Spanish athlete Beatriz Flamini entered a cave 230 feet underground and stayed there completely alone for 500 days.



She had no sunlight, no clocks, and no direct human contact.



The goal was to study what extreme isolation does to the human mind and body when someone is… pic.twitter.com/GY43gOCUoj — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) May 5, 2026

Scientists have pointed out that our perception of time is heavily shaped by environment and the people around us. In the outside world, work and social routines serve as constant markers for the hours, keeping us in a near-perpetual state of time stress. By stripping those markers away entirely, Flamini lived in a space where time became irrelevant, a shift that researchers say reflects the brain’s broader sensitivity to external inputs, including how the brain responds when sensory signals are altered at a neurological level.

Her experience mirrors that of others in confined spaces, such as those in nuclear bunkers or prison settings, where the absence of external stimuli causes a shift in how the brain processes the passing of days. As researchers at The Conversation noted, some people in forced confinement become obsessed with tracking time. Flamini was able to let go because she remained in full control of her environment, eating, sleeping, and exercising entirely on her own schedule.

Flamini was an extreme sportswoman before the study, a background that undoubtedly helped her maintain the mental resilience required for such a long stint. She also had to deal with a plague of flies during her time underground. The kind of instinctive physical readiness she brought to the experiment echoes cases involving other split-second physical decisions made under pressure, including a pregnant diver who helped a distressed wild animal off the California coast without hesitation. When Flamini finally emerged, she was still mentally fixed at November 21, 2021, and had to reconcile that with the reality of April 2023.

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