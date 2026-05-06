A wave of school bomb threats has hit Kentucky and police believe it’s a coordinated robocall scheme, but none of the threats have been deemed credible

A suspected robocalling campaign is sweeping across Kentucky, resulting in a wave of bomb threats targeting schools statewide. As reported by Fox News, authorities are actively working to address the situation, and officials have confirmed that none of the threats have been deemed credible.

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The Kentucky State Police announced on May 6 that they are coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incidents. Preliminary findings point toward a robocall scheme, a method that uses prerecorded or artificial voices and is frequently exploited by bad actors to cause disruption.

In a formal statement, the Kentucky State Police said the threats are “illegal, disruptive, and unacceptable.” They pledged to thoroughly investigate each incident and hold those responsible fully accountable.

Parents are demanding answers that authorities haven’t given yet

Despite the statewide scope of the threats, police have not released a list of the schools targeted. The lack of transparency has prompted significant concern among parents, many of whom have taken to social media to demand more information. One user wrote, “Which schools are getting the threats parents have the right to know,” with others asking which counties have been affected and whether a comprehensive list will be made available.

At this time, none of the threats has been deemed credible. Preliminary findings suggest the threats may be linked to a robocalling campaign. These threats are illegal and unacceptable. We will thoroughly investigate each incident & hold those responsible fully accountable. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) May 5, 2026

The Kentucky incidents are not isolated. They follow a series of hoax calls on May 1 that resulted in evacuations and closures at zoos across the country, including the Louisville Zoo. Similar patterns of fake threats were also reported on May 4 at high schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and throughout the Philadelphia suburbs, amid broader concerns about public safety incidents targeting young people, including a mall shooting that left high school seniors caught in the crossfire.

The Federal Communications Commission has long identified robocalls as a preferred tool for causing large-scale disruption. This latest wave illustrates how easily automated systems can be used to generate widespread anxiety, even when the underlying threats are hollow. Law enforcement agencies across multiple states have had to redirect significant resources in response, echoing the kind of coordinated pressure placed on police during a mass shooting at an Oklahoma campground that drew response from multiple agencies just days prior.

The Kentucky State Police remain focused on identifying the source of the calls and have confirmed that each reported incident will receive a full investigation.

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