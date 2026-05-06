US officials reportedly told pastors the coming UFO files could make the Bible’s creation story look like a myth and trigger a mass exodus from faith

Influential pastors are claiming they were told to prepare their followers for significant revelations about UFOs that could fundamentally challenge the creation story found in the Bible. Perry Stone, a Tennessee-based evangelist and author, recently shared that a small group of pastors was invited to a secret meeting with U.S. intelligence officials, the purpose of which was to ready religious leaders for the upcoming release of government files concerning extraterrestrial life and spacecraft.

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As detailed by the Daily Mail, Stone claimed in an April 27 YouTube video that the pastors were informed about the existence of reptilian creatures, UFOs, and materials of non-human origin. Officials at the meeting allegedly warned that the government is preparing to release reports and potential video footage of beings and craft not from this planet, with some details so unusual, Stone said, that they sounded like something out of science fiction.

The meeting involved approximately six Christian leaders, including Bishop Alan DiDio of Revival Nation Church. DiDio confirmed his attendance in a March 7 YouTube livestream, describing the gathering as taking place in an Airbnb in the mountains of Tennessee and saying the discussion centered on a government investigation into the alleged retrieval and reverse engineering of technology from non-human intelligence. He also mentioned that the meeting covered a propaganda plan reportedly in place leading up to the disclosure.

The pastors believe the coming disclosure is designed to pull people away from faith

This development follows an order issued on February 19 by President Trump, who directed the Pentagon and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to release all government information regarding UFOs and alien life. As Newsweek reports, the president has indicated the files will be released very soon and will contain interesting information, though officials at the secret meeting allegedly expressed concern about the spiritual impact of the disclosures. Stone explained that the information might lead some Christians to question the biblical creation story, potentially causing people to turn away from their faith.

Pastors Told to Prepare‼️👽🛸



Per pastor Perry Stone, “a large number” of pastors were invited to a meeting with individuals from the US government telling them to prepare for UFO disclosure:



“There's going to be a release concerning aliens… You need to prepare your people.” pic.twitter.com/oaflZGmnxk — KOSHER (@SPOOOKYUFO) May 5, 2026

American evangelist and podcaster Tony Merkel, another participant, added that the intelligence officials involved were concerned about the potential for public panic. Merkel described those officials as Christians within intelligence operations who were aiming to prepare the body of Christ for the coming revelations. He noted a belief that non-Christians may turn to churches for answers once the information becomes public.

The pastors involved believe the release is part of a broader plot designed to pull people away from faith in Jesus. Merkel and DiDio claimed the disclosure process is already being framed in a way that paints Christians as those who were holding humanity back from the truth, with the narrative telling people that while Christians were close in their beliefs, they ultimately missed the mark. They have compared the situation to what the Bible refers to as the great deception in end times prophecies.

These concerns are not isolated to these specific pastors. Vice President JD Vance stated in March that he does not view these entities as aliens but rather as demons, amid broader Vance comments on UFOs as demonic that drew wide attention. Vance has previously identified himself as a UFO enthusiast and expressed a desire to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida has also frequently pointed to the Book of Enoch, an ancient religious text written between 300 and 100 BC. As chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee tasked with declassifying government secrets, Luna has claimed that alien encounters shared with her in classified briefings bear a striking resemblance to events from biblical times, referring to these entities as interdimensional beings and noting that the Book of Enoch describes 200 angels known as Watchers who descended to Earth.

During an August 2025 episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, Luna confirmed she had seen evidence of non-human origin, including photo documentation of aircraft she believes were not made by mankind. She asserted there is historical significance to these events, which she argues may date back to before the time of Christ.

The Pentagon has stated that its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is working with the White House to consolidate existing records, with White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirming the Department of War has been directed to begin identifying and releasing these files. Trump himself told a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix that the Pentagon review he ordered had turned up many interesting findings in UFO files and that the first releases would come very soon.

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