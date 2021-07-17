68.5 Million Haikus Written in the First Year of Ghost of Tsushima

Today marks one year since the release of the highly acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima on the PlayStation 4. We will soon get an expansion with a new version for the PlayStation 5, but before that it is interesting to look at the statistics of in-game activity published one the official PlayStation channels.

On the battlefield, the enemies in the game were opposed by the players 679.2 million times, and 333.1 million private one on one duels were done. Players have played mission in the Legends mode 40.76 million times.

In terms of some specific activities, 68.5 million haiku poems were written in the span of one year and 55.63 million foxes were pet – because if you don’t pet them… come on. Ghost of Tsushima players have also showed us that they love to photograph the surroundings of Tsuhima and took a whopping 61 million in-game photos through the game’s Photo Mode. They also developed a special relationship with their horse and spent 4241 years riding it. The last bit of statistics we got for this One Year Anniversary is that 60.1 million Spirit dogs were summoned.

Reminder that there’s a really bright future for the Ghost of Tsushima franchise. The most obvious thing is that we’ll be getting an improved PlayStation 5 version soon. The PS4 game was released on July 17, 2021, exclusively on the PS4 and went on to sell over five million copies by the end of November 2020, with the number ever increasing since then.

We are also getting a Ghost of Tsushima live action movie adaptation announced by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. The team working on the movie are Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series, Alex Young and Jason Spitz.

And there’s also a Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut that got leaked back in June for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by ESRB listing – confirming that the game will have a proper PS5 version.