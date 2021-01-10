Game News

For the First Time Ever, Twitch is Streaming an NFL Playoff Game Bears vs. Saints

And no, it isn't in Madden

January 10th, 2021 by Will Backus

 

Those at the intersection of streaming culture and NFL fandom, today is your day. For the first time ever, Twitch is live streaming an NFL Playoff game, complete with a live chat. What could possibly go wrong?

The New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears will be on full display at 4:40 p.m. ET in their NFC Wild Card matchup. It’s a game that will draw all kinds of crowds, as it is being simulcast on CBS and Nickelodeon (Yes, that Nickelodeon), in addition to the Twitch stream.

Twitch’s stream features full pregame coverage from CBS Sports analysts. The broadcast of the game itself is pulled from CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo providing commentary.

The stream can be found on the PrimeVideo Twitch account, or by clicking the link here. Based off of the description of the stream, it is only available to residents in the United States. The stream has consistently maintained over 20,000 viewers since it began.

