A 24-year-old tracked her cheating boyfriend to a 1:20 AM meetup and allegedly shot the other woman to ‘make a point’

A 24-year-old Florida woman, Katherine Dale Kelly, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder over the weekend after allegedly tracking down her boyfriend during a late-night meetup and opening fire on a vehicle. As reported by Fox News, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office also charged Kelly with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firing a gun into a vehicle, and using a firearm while committing a felony.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Port St. John. Kelly’s boyfriend, Elijah Baker, was reportedly driving Kelly’s Volkswagen when he picked up Angel Adenau at approximately 1:20 AM. Kelly then allegedly tracked Baker’s whereabouts and took an Uber to the location.

When she arrived, Kelly allegedly approached the passenger side of the car and fired one round through the window. The shot struck Adenau in the left shoulder.

Investigators say her account shifted during questioning

After the alleged shooting, Baker drove Adenau to her residence, where emergency assistance was requested. Adenau was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later spoke with Kelly, who claimed she had acted in self-defense. However, a police report obtained by Space Coast Daily claims Kelly told investigators she was trying to “make a point” because she believed Baker was cheating on her again.

Text messages recovered from Baker’s cellphone reportedly showed Kelly accusing him of infidelity before the confrontation that Saturday morning. The messages also allegedly showed her threatening to shoot someone.

Kelly, a Cocoa resident, has her next court hearing scheduled for November 24, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Her arrest comes about two weeks after a 40-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in a Palm Bay storage unit shooting in the same county. Like anyone charged with a crime, Kelly is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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