‘A creep in the stairwell’: Woman texts friend about dark figure outside her apartment, then she’s never seen again

Austrian influencer Stefanie Pieper sent a chilling message to her friend about a “creep in the stairwell” just before she disappeared. The 32-year-old described seeing a “dark figure” outside her apartment, and those were among her last known communications. She hasn’t been seen since last weekend, and police are now scrambling to find out what happened to the social media star who has over 42,000 Instagram followers.

According to LAD Bible, Stefanie attended a Christmas party in Graz on Saturday, November 22. She left early because she wanted to walk her Golden Retriever the next morning. She texted a friend to confirm she got home safely, but then her messages took a darker turn when she mentioned the creep in her building’s stairwell.

The last time anyone heard from Stefanie was at 7:00 AM on Sunday, November 23. Neighbors told police they heard “loud noises” coming from her apartment that same day. The alarm went up on Monday, November 24, when Stefanie missed a scheduled photoshoot.

Her partner’s burned car and suspicious border crossing raised serious red flags

The worried photographer went to her home and met her 31-year-old Slovenian partner, known only as Peter M. The photographer was let inside but called police shortly after. Officers found Stefanie’s phone thrown in a nearby bush, and it contained those disturbing messages she sent before vanishing.

Peter M. was arrested while trying to cross into Slovenia. His red Volkswagen Golf was later found completely burned out in the town of Šentilj. When police asked him about the destroyed car, he couldn't explain what happened to it.

Peter M. is now in custody in Slovenia, waiting for an extradition hearing to Austria. Two other men are also under investigation in connection with the case. Police even brought sniffer dogs to search Peter M.’s grandmother’s garden for clues.

Stefanie’s mother, Csilla Legenstein, has made a public plea for help. She’s offering a financial reward for information about her daughter, saying: “My daughter has been missing since morning. Any helpful information will be financially rewarded. Please help me find my daughter.”

Stefanie is about 5ft 9in tall with a slim build and shoulder-length dark blonde hair. She has her mother's name tattooed on her left forearm.

