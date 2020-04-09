A-Fold-Apart-Release-Date

A Fold Apart will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade next week according to an announcement made today. Arriving on Friday, April 17th the game has taken quite a while to get here but fans anxious to check it out will finally get their chance. There’s also a brand new trailer, which you can watch below.

Telling the story of two people who are separated by circumstances a bit beyond their control, A Fold Apart just might strike a chord with players who are currently social distancing away from all of their friends, family, and loved ones. The game, as the title implies, utilizes paper as its maing gameplay and puzzle mechanic. Players must cross chasms and find ways to navigate through the 2D stage without the ability to jump.

We got a good look at the game at PAX East and came away very impressed with both the puzzle mechanics and the story. Obviously it seemed interesting at the time, but has become even more pertinent as the world has changed. The game will feature over fifty puzzles in total, expanding from simple folding to the newly revealed abilities in the launch trailer below, such as flipping the entire level on its side.

A Fold Apart Launch Trailer