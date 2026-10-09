A former Mississippi bartender says he taunted a rowdy regular until he was dragged out, and he says 3 days later the man killed 3 people

A TikToker known as Ducklover1600 recently shared a story about a regular he confronted at work, who he claims killed three people days later, as reported by BroBible. On-screen text in the video read, “You never know who you are dealing with,” and the former bartender opened with the lesson he took from the job. “I was a bartender for three years, and I learned a valuable lesson there, which is, be careful who you pick fights with, ’cause you never really know who you’re dealing with,” Ducklover1600 said.

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He described a regular customer who used to visit the bar with a yellow lab wearing a Patriots vest. While the guy could get a little rowdy, the bartender claims he didn’t seem particularly abnormal at the time. Things took a turn one day when the 40-year-old started talking to a college student the bartender knew.

The woman approached the bartender and asked if the man was “safe to talk to.” As he had seen the guy act a little weird before, he told her he personally didn’t trust him. However, he also told her, “It’s your own discretion, dude.” After that conversation, the woman decided she didn’t want to talk to the man anymore.

The bartender says he had no idea who he was taunting

The man eventually noticed the change in her behavior and decided to confront the bartender. According to the story, the customer became aggressive. He admits he was “taunting” the man and even “stepped up in his face” to tell him he would do what he wanted. The TikToker admitted he played into the confrontation, as bartending is one of the few jobs where staff can be rude to customers, he said.

The situation got so heated that other people in the bar actually had to “drag” the man out. Three days later, the TikToker claims, news broke that the man “shot up his entire neighborhood,” killing three people and his own dog. He is convinced the argument would have ended differently had the man been armed.

“If he had a gun in his hand, he would have shot me in the face. I’m 100% confident,” Ducklover1600 said. The experience left a lasting impression on him, and he said he hasn’t gotten into many public confrontations since that day. However, his account of the shooting has not been independently verified.

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