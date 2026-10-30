A man claims Amazon sells returned items as new and questions the hygiene and price before opening a packet of ‘new’ shirts on camera

Jeff (foundinsocal) recently took to Instagram and TikTok to highlight what he sees as a major problem with his Amazon deliveries. In a pair of viral videos that each pulled in more than 1 million views, he claimed that Amazon is sending used, returned products to customers who paid for new items.

In his first post, Jeff said there is a telltale sign of a returned product: an LPN sticker. He explained that he knows this because whenever he returns something himself, “they slap that sticker on there every single time.”

He said he is OK with receiving a returned item if the box is unused or unopened. He then showed a recent delivery, a whiteboard, with a torn box, explaining that he would not mind if he had paid a discount for a used item, “But I’m selecting a new product.” He also claimed he has seen the problem with baby products, where “you would expect there to be sanitation standards,” and said he received a showerhead with grime in its silicone bristles.

In a follow-up post, Jeff filmed himself opening a delivery of dress shirts and showed viewers that two of them had LPN stickers. He said one appeared to have been worn, since it was missing the plastic around the collar, and noted that this is a real problem because he often needs these items for specific events, like an upcoming wedding.

In the comments, many users said the issue is most visible with clothing, which can arrive with broken elements or stains. One TikToker said a $60 dress they ordered smelled “like perfume and body odor.”

Others reported receiving broken items, with one user claiming they got back the same defective cat toy they had returned. Some shared other ways to spot returned items, with one noting that “if it comes in a bag with green around the edges it’s been returned.”

On its website, Amazon says it inspects every return to evaluate its packaging and condition before it is resold as new or used, returned to partners, liquidated, or donated. However, Orders & Returns noted that because of the sheer volume of returns, Amazon relies on a combination of automation and human oversight.

The site said human reviewers typically step in only for specific defects or patterns of suspicious returns. Other shoppers have reported similar problems, including one who filmed himself opening a game case with a broken seal and an empty card slot.

Some users felt Jeff was overreacting, since returns are a normal part of retail, while many others argued that a returned item should not be listed as new. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Amazon’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from Jeff’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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