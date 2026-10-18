A gamer filmed himself opening a sealed Amazon bag with Dragon’s Dogma 2 inside. The seal on the case was broken and the card slot was empty

Gaming content creator Tadbusters took to Instagram and YouTube to claim that his copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for Nintendo Switch 2 arrived in a sealed Amazon bag, but the game case inside had a broken seal and no game-key card. In the video, which has drawn tens of thousands of views, he put out a direct challenge, saying, “Amazon, you’ve got some explaining to do.”

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He told his followers that the shipping bag had been completely intact and suggested the card was likely stolen before the package reached his doorstep. In the video, he explained, “Somebody in the warehouse must have, either during the process, which it gets shipped in a bag or when it gets picked up from a shelf, but this is a big disappointment, and Amazon needs to do better.”

Tadbusters then picked up his second game from the order and shared that it, too, had a tampered seal. However, he hadn’t opened his copy of Dave the Diver, which he then did on camera. Thankfully, this had the cartridge, although he claimed the download code no longer worked. He told his viewers that he eventually secured a refund after an hour of chatting with two employees.

He claimed he wasn’t the only person who had the same problem

Tadbusters edited in a screenshot from X showing another user who said a copy of Elden Ring arrived sealed but without its cartridge. His account could not be independently verified, and Amazon has not publicly responded to the video, though his comments section soon filled with viewers who claimed to have had the same issue.

One user noted, “This is why games, movies, and CDs had sticker seals back in the day.” Another commenter shared, “Had a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 case sliced open and card stolen. Filed a review against the seller and Amazon support removed the review and commented they are aware of the situation as other games also been stolen.”

Many people commenting on the situation suspect that these missing games are the result of poor return management. The repeated theory was that customers return items that have already been tampered with, and Amazon warehouse staff put them back into circulation without checking them.

According to Revenue Geeks, Amazon does not check every return because of the massive volume of orders, which reaches billions of units. While the retailer has systems to inspect items, the degree of inspection often depends on the price of the item and the return history of the customer, and the site notes that the sheer scale makes checking every returned product impractical.

Tadbusters was frustrated with the delivery, particularly as more publishers move away from full physical releases, with Rockstar confirming that GTA 6’s physical edition contains a download code instead of a disc. He said, “You have to compete with scalpers, with thieves, and people who don’t want us to enjoy just our brief moments of happiness.”

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