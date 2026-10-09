A Nashville woman says a man at a bar offered to buy her and her friends drinks, then said ‘never mind’ after he heard their order

A TikTok creator says a man at a bar offered to buy drinks for her and her friends, then withdrew the offer once he heard what they wanted. Jordan, who posts as @jordytings, shared the story in a video that has pulled in hundreds of thousands of views. Their order was beer. According to BroBible, which placed the incident in Nashville, Jordan filmed the clip at the bar and spoke directly to the camera.

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The man has not been identified, and the creator’s account of the exchange has not been independently verified. In the video, she explains that the offer of drinks arrived through their waitress. “This man at the bar sent our waitress over and basically was gonna buy us a drink and said, ‘I want to buy those girls drinks,'” Jordan said.

The waitress then asked the group what they would like, and the answer is what split the comment section. Holding a glass of beer up to the camera, Jordan said that was what she told the waitress they wanted. “And then she went back over to him, and then he said, ‘Never mind,'” she added, appearing amused. On-screen text over the video read, “What it’s like to be single in 2026,” and the caption called the moment “a new one.”

The man reportedly said “never mind” once the waitress came back

Some asked whether they were missing something. Others argued the opposite and suggested the group had asked for too much. “He said a drink not a pitcher,” one person commented, while another called the creator “greedy.” However, the report describes Jordan holding up a glass, and the quoted portions of the video do not mention how much beer the group ordered.

Another group wondered whether the issue was a woman choosing beer at all. The question has been debated before. The outlet pointed to a Reddit thread on r/AskMen asking whether a woman ordering beer is a turn-off, where the answers were largely consistent. One Redditor wrote that he could not think of a single rational reason any man would find it off-putting, and several others said they found it appealing.

It is not the only story about drinks and first impressions making the rounds online. Jordan’s story is different, as by her account the waitress relayed every message between her table and the man. The clip does not explain the man’s reasoning, as the only account comes from Jordan and what she says the waitress passed along.

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