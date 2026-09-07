A Reddit user said they found a rental on Facebook Marketplace and scheduled a viewing for 10:45 a.m. Posting as Total-Being4977 on r/mildlyinfuriating, the user said they booked a cab from Langley and were already waiting in the parking lot when a message arrived at that exact time.

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The poster said the landlord told them the unit had already been rented. They wrote that a heads-up before the trip would have been nice. In an edit, they said they tried to rate the listing but found they had been blocked and could not leave a rating.

A screenshot shared with the post showed the Marketplace listing marked “No longer available.” In the chat, the landlord identified as Michael wrote that someone had viewed the unit the night before and that a deposit was received that morning.

The landlord said a deposit arrived the morning of the scheduled viewing

Michael wrote, “Sorry, someone just came to view the unit last night and deposited was received this morning. So there is no point that I can show you. Really sorry for the trouble caused.”

The renter replied that they had booked a cab from Langley and come to the address. They also sent a photo taken from inside a vehicle, showing a parked car, a sidewalk, and a tall apartment building. They then wrote, “This is not at all professional.” They added, “You’re supposed to tell me this last night.”

Michael replied, “Right, that is all my fault. Really sorry for the trouble. I texted you this morning as I thought you could see it before you leave your place but obviously that was too late for you. Otherwise, when we meet in person, I would still have to tell you that this has been rented out and you will be upset either. Sorry again for the mess and trouble.”

The original poster later said in the Reddit thread that the cab fare was $28. Commenters said the address appeared to be in Surrey and that a trip from Langley often costs about that much. Some also said Langley has limited public transit, so a cab was a common way to make the trip.

Commenters focused first on the trip itself. One noted the location and cost, writing, “Oh that’s deep into Surrey too, that’s like a $30 cab at least depending where in Langley you are.” The original poster replied, “Yeahhh its was $28” Others tied the fare to how the renter would get around after moving. One wrote, “Doesn’t sound like a great place for OP to live if they aren’t driving…”

Several said the landlord should have covered the wasted trip. One wrote, “Honestly, I don’t care how much the cab costs, if I was that landlord I’d be offering to pay for it plus extra for the inconvenience.”

A number of users said the situation went beyond the subreddit’s usual tone. One wrote, “That seems more than mildly infuriating, but maybe i am just easier to anger.” Another framed the missed viewing as a warning, writing, “Infuriating, but also shitty landlord bullet dodged.”

Some urged a public record of the exchange. One wrote, “I would still leave a negative review on marketplace. People definitely look at your rating.” Another looked ahead to repairs, writing, “if he lacks this much basic respect for people’s time before getting money, imagine trying to get him to fix a broken heater or pipe later.” This kind of last-minute cancellation can happen in professional settings too, as one employee says his boss moved a meeting up at the last minute then called him after he was a minute late.

Not every comment blamed the landlord for the last-minute message. One said Marketplace listings rarely come with polished service, writing, “I wouldn’t expect a landlord found on Maketplace to be professional.” Such debates about landlord-tenant boundaries often spark online division, like when a renter finds her landlord locked the AC thermostat inside a box.

Another argued he waited until money actually arrived, writing, “He was waiting for the deposit to come through before he cancelled. At best he could have warned you it might not be available but if I’ve learned anything from selling stuff on marketplace, it ain’t sold till you got money in hand.”

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