An employee alleged that his boss changed the meeting time at the last minute on his own, then called before the previous time to ask why he was late. They said the meeting was set for a time slightly ahead of the new time, and he didn’t know, but when the boss didn’t find him in the meeting, he decided to call.

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According to the Daily Dot, the employee shared a screenshot of the schedule in his Reddit post and questioned how the behavior was justified when the boss allegedly changed the time on his own without informing anyone. According to the employee, the original meeting time was set for 9:35, but the boss changed it to 9:32, and after 9:33, the boss called him to ask why he was late. He stated in his post, “My regularly scheduled Monday morning meeting at 9:35 got rescheduled to 9:32. My boss called at 9:33 asking why I was late.”

The employee clarified further in the comment section, saying, “I’ll add some context: Yes this is real, posted today because yesterday was crazy busy. I glanced at my calendar and saw the meeting a smidge past 930 so I assumed it was the same time. I could’ve clicked on it to check I guess. This was a team meeting so I was not the only one late.” The post reached a significant number of people, garnering over 50,000 upvotes.

Viewers seemed displeased with the boss

As the post gained traction, viewers poured their opinions into the comment section, with several expressing displeasure with the boss over concern about the employee being late. As one of the commenters stated, “What psycho books a meeting for that time?? Do they have a 2-5 minute meeting at 9:30, or something?” Another one added, “Start applying elsewhere, your boss either hates you, has a screw loose, or both.”

Others shared their opinion on what they would have done in the situation. As one of the commenters wrote, “Even if I saw that in time to make it to the meeting 3 minutes early, I would have assumed it was a mistake and still joined at 9:35 because no one sane makes meetings that don’t align to a 5 minute grid.” Another one shared their personal experience, “I had a meeting at 1pm on Tuesday, no one got a notification about it until 2pm, that Tuesday. The boss man was angry at us, all 30 of us for not showing. We had to point out he f***** up the schedule cause what are rhe odds all 30 people ignore his meeting.”

Despite the post gaining traction and viewers pouring their opinions into the comment section, the complete context of the story remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified. No comments from the boss were found.

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