A woman says an Amazon driver left a tote of packages on her porch for the second time, and commenters who said they drive for Amazon explained why

A woman named Anna Watson said in a TikTok that an Amazon delivery driver left a large tote bag full of packages on her porch for the second time, as reported by BroBible. Watson said drivers are supposed to take the packages out, leave them on the porch, and take the tote back with them.

Watson showed the Amazon tote sitting on her doorstep, packed with several Amazon packages. She said she considered keeping it for storage, but she was mostly irritated that the driver kept leaving the bags behind.

She decided to put the bag right back outside in hopes the driver would take it. “I’mma leave it out here and see if they come back,” she said.

Plenty of people would happily keep that bag

Many viewers suggested Watson just keep and reuse the tote instead of sending it back. “A fresh tote bag! Go ahead and keep that for family trips, storage, etc,” one commenter wrote.

Commenters who said they work as Amazon drivers also weighed in. “I leave it when a customer orders too many items,” one wrote. Another, who said they were a former delivery driver, said leaving a tote doesn’t get drivers in trouble because Amazon has plenty, adding, “You either had too many items to carry by hand or they were a little too heavy to carry by hand. I’d leave it on the porch for future orders.” Last month, another Amazon driver went viral after a customer asked him to avoid the grass and the driveway at a home over 100 yards from the road.

Block Club Chicago reported in 2021 that abandoned Amazon delivery bags are built to carry many packages at once, and people often reuse them for storage, moving, laundry, or groceries. They can also be broken down and stored away easily.

Drivers told the outlet they face tight schedules and delivery quotas, especially during peak season, and some bags get left behind by accident. Others are left on purpose when a customer has several orders, the packages are heavy, or the ground is wet. Some drivers also leave bags at apartment buildings and come back for them later.

Drivers said Amazon can track its bags but doesn’t seem concerned about the many that go unreturned, and Amazon did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment at the time.

In a DC Urban Mom forum thread about unwanted totes, one person suggested recycling them, while another recommended leaving them on the porch for the driver to pick up, which is what Watson tried to do. BroBible said it reached out to Watson and Amazon about the totes.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Amazon’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Watson’s TikTok video.

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