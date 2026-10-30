A woman says she told her therapist about her 21st birthday trip to Europe, and the therapist spent the next 40 minutes on strip clubs

A woman reportedly got her therapist fired in Oregon after a series of unusual sessions, including one where the therapist allegedly spent 40 minutes discussing strip clubs. As first highlighted by Daily Dot, TikTok creator @kay73322 shared her account in a video, which pulled more than two million views.

She recounted her six-month experience with the therapist, whom she eventually reported to the State of Oregon. The creator said that several years ago, she was going through the worst depression of her life and had hit the maximum dosage for her medication, so she knew she needed to try something else.

After researching to find the right person, she settled on a therapist. She told her audience that after their first session, she thought the therapist was going to be incredible.

The red flags started piling up within a handful of sessions

Initially, they had agreed to weekly sessions, but the creator said they only met in person four times and online twice because the therapist was constantly canceling appointments. If the creator canceled a session herself, she would have faced a fine.

She said she noticed red flags early on, with the therapist sometimes stopping listening to her and typing away on her computer instead. Things took a turn when they were talking about her 21st birthday.

The creator mentioned she was planning a trip to Europe, and the therapist allegedly brought up strip clubs immediately. The therapist then spent a full 40 minutes of the session talking about how much she loved them, the creator claimed.

During their next session, the creator claimed her therapist spent half the time talking about her boss and was even smoking. She said she felt like she had become her therapist’s therapist, adding, “She should have been paying me.”

Despite her growing concerns, the creator kept going back, saying the experience affected her so much that she couldn’t just walk away. The final straw came when she opened up about her body insecurities, and the therapist allegedly made her feel even more insecure, leaving her sobbing.

After that session, she went to her mother in tears, and her mom told her to call the therapy office. She detailed the conversations and issues she had experienced, and the office advised her to report the therapist to the State of Oregon.

When the office offered her a different therapist, the creator said she realized her previous therapist hadn’t taken any notes on the trauma she had discussed during their sessions. She called the office again to report this and then ended her sessions with that therapist for good.

Oregon’s Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists regulates the practice of professional counselors and marriage and family therapists. It investigates complaints against licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, and those practicing without a license.

Mental Health Regulatory Agency compliance staff handle these investigations, which the Board opens if it has reason to question a licensee’s competency or conduct. Investigations can also stem from random continuing education audits, news articles, or disciplinary actions from other states.

Complaints that go beyond a quick review include inappropriate or substandard care, impairment in practice, and failure to create, maintain, or produce clinical documentation as required. The Board also investigates criminal activity, scope of practice concerns, unlicensed practice, inappropriate boundaries with a client, and failure to comply with mandatory reporting obligations.

Complaints that may be closed after a preliminary review include anonymous complaints, conduct unrelated to practice, general billing issues unless fraud is alleged, and complaints with insufficient information. To file a complaint, people can submit a complaint form along with copies of any supporting documents.

Many commenters under the video shared their own troubling therapy experiences. One woman wrote about her husband, saying, “My husband went to therapy, his 3rd visit she started talking to him about how if he changed therapists, they could see each other out of the office. He was there to work on some issues that were causing problems in our relationship.”

Another commenter wrote, “my first therapist was friends with my dad (I didn’t know) and then told my dad what I said in therapy.” One user who identified as a therapist for more than 20 years added, “Can I just say how impressed I am that you reported her to the board? I’m so sorry you had this experience.” On TikTok, a nurse’s question about birth billing has also been drawing comments from users sharing their own hospital stories.

These events are based on @kay73322’s account as shared on TikTok, and the details could not be independently verified. The identities of the commenters have also not been confirmed.

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