Trump offered $1 million to anyone who reports voter fraud, and now he’s named the one thing that decides whether he accepts the midterms

Donald Trump has revealed the one condition that will get him to accept the upcoming midterm results, even if Republicans face a significant loss. As reported by UNILAD, he stated he will respect the outcome of the vote “whatever happens” as long as they are “honest elections.”

The President has been campaigning across the country, even promising citizens a $5,000 “Trump dividend.” He also previously offered a $1 million reward to anyone who reports voter fraud. However, he announced on Truth Social that for someone to qualify for the money, the report must lead to the arrest and conviction of the alleged fraudster.

When asked about working with Democrats if they gain control of the House or Senate, the President said, “We’ll figure a way.” He acknowledged that a big win for Democrats has “happened to many other presidents” in the past, even though he hopes it “won’t be the case.” He added that with a strong veto, you “end up working out deals.”

His view on accepting election results hasn’t always looked like this

The President previously refused to admit defeat in the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won, and he has since announced an Election Integrity Army for the midterms. However, in 2024, he admitted to podcaster Lex Fridman that he “lost by a whisker,” referring to the election where Biden secured 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted between September 28 and October 4 found that 55% of US adults expect Democrats to win control of the House of Representatives, while 40% believe Republicans will maintain their majority. Democrats need at least 218 seats to gain a majority in the 435-member House. For the Senate, 48% expect Republicans to keep their majority and 46% predict a Democratic takeover.

The President has also outlined how he would handle a Democratic win. He previously said, “What happens is I veto everything, and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal.”

More than 43 million Americans have already voted early.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy