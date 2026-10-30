An 18-year-old in Oregon who never touched a form will still be on the US military draft list come December 19

Starting December 19, six more US states will automatically register eligible men for the Selective Service. As reported by UNILAD, it marks the first time such an automatic registration measure has been put in place since February 1973, during the Vietnam War.

The states getting the new system are Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wyoming, Maryland, and Nebraska. For men aged 18 to 26 in these states, including green-card holders, refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented men, registration will now happen by default without anyone having to fill out a form.

Most US states and territories already have automatic registration procedures, with the Selective Service System’s 2024 annual report showing 46 of them already doing it this way. The update brings the remaining states into line with a nationwide system.

Skipping registration has always carried a steep price

Not registering for the Selective Service carries serious consequences. The SSS says men need to register “within 30 days of (their) 18th birthday,” and failing to do so is a felony under the Military Selective Service Act. Those who don’t register could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Just a friendly reminder Beginning in December 2026, eligible young men will be automatically registered for Selective Service and MAGA voters are responsible. — Brad (@BraddrofliT) September 10, 2026

Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who supported the language for the automatic system, explained the thinking behind it. She told CNN that making registration automatic “not only saves taxpayer dollars by eliminating the need to advertise but finally ensures that young men are not unknowingly penalized.” The plans were part of the annual defense policy bill signed into law late last year, which mandated the automatic draft registration rollout.

Before December 19, the registration process has varied depending on where men live. In states like Arizona and Delaware, as well as Washington, DC, eligible men are registered with Selective Service when they apply for a driving license or another state-issued ID. New York gives applicants the option to sign up for the draft register as part of their driving license application.

Being on the draft register does not mean being sent into military service. If the US ever reinstated conscription, Congress and the President’s administration would first need to authorize a draft.

A nationwide lottery would then determine the order in which registered men would be called up. Those selected would go through medical and mental assessments, and some could qualify for exemptions or deferments before being formally inducted into the Armed Forces.

Women are not eligible for the draft, though they can still enlist in the regular US armed forces and serve on the frontlines.

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