A mom says her husband shoved her so hard she was knocked unconscious, then police arrested her and an officer said ‘you probably deserve it’

A TikTok creator says she was arrested at her own home after her husband allegedly shoved her so hard she was knocked unconscious. She also claims an officer told her “you probably deserve it” when she asked whether police would look into why it happened.

The creator, @anna_grace_643, recounted the story in a video that has drawn over 4 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, as reported by The Daily Dot. She said the events began about two weeks after she moved into an apartment, while she and her husband were still legally married and planning to sell their house and split the money.

That day, she texted her husband about picking up her piano, her wedding ring, and a few other belongings. He told her she could not come to the house and threatened to call the police. She drove over anyway, saying the house was still her property.

She says police took her husband’s word from the start

When she arrived, her husband allegedly stood in the driveway and blocked her car with a truck. She drove slowly while he walked alongside it. She claims he then told a police officer she had tried to run him over, and the officer believed him right away.

The officer told her to leave or be removed, and she pushed back, saying it was still her house. Her husband then showed the officers text messages from a period when she was dealing with severe postpartum depression, which she described as questionable.

She said the officers told her they would take her to a mental hospital and handcuff her if she refused, so she complied. She says the doctor released her quickly and moved her to the front of the waiting room line, and her mother picked her up.

Despite her father urging her not to, she insisted on going back for her car. When she returned, her husband was gone, and a female friend of his was inside with her five-month-old son. Her car was locked, nobody answered when she knocked, and she broke a window to get inside and grab her keys.

She then picked up her son from the main bedroom. As she walked out, the woman called her husband, who allegedly drove up fast and tried to take the baby from her arms.

The creator says she handed her son to her mother and told her to lock herself in the car. Her husband then allegedly grabbed her from behind and shoved her. “I’m a small girl. I flew,” she said.

She was knocked unconscious and later learned she had a minor concussion, a sprained wrist, and seven stitches in her knee. Her husband had called the officers again, this time reporting a break-in. She claims that when she asked whether officers would ask why, one responded, “You probably deserve it.”

Police arrested her, not her husband, and an officer handed her son back to her husband as she was driven away. Who officers believe in a domestic dispute can shape everything that follows, as a neighbor’s livestreamed domestic dispute showed.

She says she had a seizure in jail, and that doctors who treated her argued with officers about the arrest. She also claims guards ignored her reports that her knee was bleeding, and that the resulting infection nearly cost her the leg.

Her father bailed her out after four nights, but she says a charge remains on her record. “That’s justice,” she said. She also claims her husband told people she was unstable after her release and kept her son from her for seven weeks.

The video sparked conversation in the comments. One viewer said they could not imagine “watching another woman walk off with my baby” after being assaulted. Another asked how she could share the story without fearing her husband would take her to court, adding, “I’m so scared he will continue to ruin my life.” A third said police once told their ex he “could bust a window and break in to my house” because he was technically a resident, even though the two were not married.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the husband’s or the police department’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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