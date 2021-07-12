Abandoned: Companion App to Make Use Of PS5 DualSense Features

The enigmatic upcoming horror game Abandoned has an accompanying PS5 app that is launching on the 29th of July. According to a tweet by Hasan Kahraman of Blue Box Studios, the app may be gearing up to give you a one-of-a-kind experience.

After many delays, the companion app for Abandoned will be available for pre-loading on the 29th of July, with an introduction dropping on the 10th of August. Blue Box Studios has opted for a very mysterious marketing strategy with Abandoned, thus details surrounding the app are very scarce. However, they have revealed that pre-release trailers for the game will be made available through the app. According to a tweet by Blue Box Studios, you can expect the first trailer some time in August.

As Kahraman revealed on Twitter on the 12th of July, the companion app for Abandoned will be necessary to experience “4k60, graphics, 3D audio and DualSense features in realtime”. Rather than provide clarity, that has only shrouded the game in even more mystery. However, his tweet does suggest that the trailers will be giving a bit of a sensory preview of what the full game will offer.

To experience the 4k60, graphics, 3D audio and DualSense features in realtime. — Hasan Kahraman (@HasanEKahraman) July 12, 2021

The inclusion of DualSense features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback would certainly explain why it would be necessary to release the trailers via an app, rather than simply uploading them to YouTube or a similar site.

In a PlayStation Blog post in April, Kahraman had previously discussed how the power of the PS5 and the unique features of the DualSense controller would be integral to Abandoned. Hence, 3D audio will help you assess your surroundings, and firing various guns will feel different thanks to the DualSense’s adaptive triggers. Kahraman’s frustratingly laconic tweet suggests the studio may have a few novel tricks up their sleeves that they have yet to reveal.

From what little that Blue Box Studios has divulged, we know that Abandoned is a first-person survival horror game about escaping from a religious cult in the woods. You take control of Jason Longfield, and must use everything at your disposal to ensure you escape with your heart still beating.

According to Kahraman, the game takes a realistic approach to survival. Therefore, your actions and the environment will affect how your character performs. For example, running until you are exhausted will result in less accurate marksmanship.

Additionally, weapon shooting and reloading will be slow, forcing you to be deliberate with every pull of the trigger. To increase realism and immersion, the game will also feature no HUD and will require you to do manual ammo checks.

In 2021, Abandoned found itself at the center of several rumors when gamers began speculating that the game may be a secret project involving Metal Gear Solid’s Hideo Kojima, and may in fact be a new Silent Hill game. While many of these conspiracy theories have since been squashed thanks to Kahraman publicly dispelling them, a great deal of interest still remains around the game.

The companion app for Abandoned will be available to download on PS5 from the PS Store. The game is set to release on PS5 in 2021, although Blue Box Studios have stated that they intend to bring the game to PC at some point.