Is Bloober Team Making a New Silent Hill Sequel?

Silent Hill fans haven’t been the most supported group in video games, with franchise owner Konami mostly shying away from AAA development over the last few years. This has led to the series mostly receding into the dark, foggy shadows ever since the cancellation of the Kojima led Silent Hills, which was famously teased via the P.T. demo on PS4. After that cancellation it seemed like Konami had no interest in returning to the series beyond slot machines and skateboards and yet the fans have endlessly speculated about a potential return. Now that return seems even more possible than ever before with a partnership officially announced between Konami and Bloober Team. But is a new Silent Hill game coming from Bloober Team, or is should fans be ready for more disappointment?

Is a Silent Hill sequel Coming from Bloober Team?

Here’s what we know, which is important to keep separate from the speculation that the internet is so well known for. Konami still owns the rights to the Silent Hill franchise and has been leveraging it slightly more as of late, such as releasing new merch. Bloober Team had already hinted at a big partnership coming up, which got fans excited that it might be Konami and that they might work on Silent Hill. Now half of that has been confirmed with Bloober officially announcing a strategic partnership to work on both new and exisiting IP.

But that’s about it as far as we are sure of at the moment. The announcement didn’t include a lot of details with Bloober Team clearly excited at the prospects of this partnership. Hideki Hayakawa Representative Director, President Konami Digital Entertainment concluded his remarks by saying “We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents.”

So this could go anywhere, but here’s something else we know: Bloober are huge fans of Silent Hill. In fact, they seem to like it so much that they have built many of their games around the same types of scares and gameplay that Silent Hill first delivered. They also tapped famed Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka to work on their latest game, The Medium. So fans are pretty much just putting two and two together here when they speculate that Bloober is working on a new Silent Hill game.

Is it for sure? Nope, and it won’t be until the game is actually in fans’ hands given the series’ track record when it comes to new releases lately. But it seems like fans can stop bracing for full disappointment with this announcement, and possibly even start getting their hopes up. Because while we don’t know for sure that Bloober Team is working on a new Silent Hill game, it does seem quite likely at this point either soon or in the future.