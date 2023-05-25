Alan Wake 2 Holds Viewers to the Screen With Its Fascinating Gameplay

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to the 2010 survival horror title Alan Wake and fans were quick to notice its gameplay trailer reveal when it happened at the PlayStation Showcase. There was much to discuss and many details to be garnered from what was shown at the event. Remedy Entertainment tend to craft titles that are highly unique in their own ways and Alan Wake 2 looks set to keep the standard.

The trailer started off with the voice of the in-game protagonist (and author) Alan Wake introducing the unsettling phrase “I’m trapped here”, kicking off everything viewers needed to know from the get-go. The sense of tension, unease, and sheer unrest as the next frame shot into view was enough to hold people to the screen.

We also found out that Alan Wake wouldn’t be the only protagonist this time around. FBI Agent Saga Anderson will also be taking the spotlight which drew viewers in even further. A dual-protagonist game is exactly what could stand the title out from its previous installment because of the chance for a further level of gameplay diversity.

The initial gameplay reveal trailer ran for just under two minutes but fans spotted that Sam Lake — the creative director of Remedy Entertainment — had posted on Twitter that people could expect more gameplay at the Summer Game Fest which kicks off on 8 June at 3pm ET. This means that you won’t have to wait too much longer to learn how the gameplay will play out in a lengthier showcase of the game.

We’ll be at Summer Game Fest, showing Alan Wake 2 gameplay. Very excited to be on stage with the brilliant @geoffkeighley again! @summergamefest @alanwake https://t.co/liqp3RgJwD — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) May 25, 2023

The Alan Wake community still has a thriving community to this day, similar to how Control (another of Remedy’s titles) also kept a dedicated fanbase around. Alan Wake 2 is scheduled for release on 17 October 2023, so the community will no doubt be starting to ramp up in intensity evermore so over the next few months.

Needless to say, Alan Wake 2 garnered the attention of a lot of people at the PlayStation Showcase.

