All Fortnite x Resident Evil Skins Leaked – Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield Fortnite Skins

Just over a week after the Fortnite leaker HYPEX claimed that an upcoming update might add more Resident Evil skins, a new leak has seemingly confirmed that two of Resident Evil‘s most popular characters are coming to the game. According to Hypex, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the protagonists of 1998’s Resident Evil 2 and its 2019 remaster, will be included as skins in Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 Season 2

Fans of Fortnite have been speculating for a while now that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 would feature a collaboration with Resident Evil, and HYPEX has added more fuel to the fire by uploading images of the Leon and Claire skins to their Twitter page. Although the images are admittedly low-quality, they appear to be screenshots of Leon and Claire in Fortnite‘s skin selection screen.

While Claire’s outfit resembles the one she wears in the remaster of Resident Evil 2, Leon’s is based on the character’s appearance in Resident Evil 4, complete with the knife he uses to battle his former comrade Jack Krauser. This image has also appeared on the Twitter of ShiinaBR, another Fortnite leaker who has frequently collaborated with HYPEX.

FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL pic.twitter.com/FK114sOxnH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2023

So far, Epic Games has yet to confirm or deny HYPEX and SHiinaBR’s claims. However, Hypex’s leaks have been accurate before. Earlier this week, HYPEX and ShiinaBR claimed that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 would be doing a long-awaited cross-over with Attack on Titan, with a skin of Eren Yeager being included in the Battle Pass. Less than twenty-four hours later, Epic Games confirmed HYPEX and ShiinaBR’s leak by announcing that an Eren Yeager skin would be available in the Battle Pass.

Given the history of Resident Evil’s collaborations with Fortnite, these leaks aren’t exactly surprising. In 2021, Fortnite released a set of Resident evil-themed content, including character skins of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, to coincide with the release of Resident Evil: Village. While it’s currently unclear when the Leon and Claire skins will be made available, their inclusion would coincide with the March 24th release date of the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4.

- This article was updated on March 11th, 2023