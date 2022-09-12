All-Owl-Locations-in-Tales-of-Arise

Even though Tales of Arise is home to incredible combat and breathtaking landscapes, one of the main appeals of the title is its horde of cute owls to track down. The affectionately titled “Hootles” are scattered across the entire map and offer some equally adorable rewards for any eager adventurer. Read on to find out where you can locate every single owl.
Where to Find Every Owl in Tales of Arise
There are 38 Owls to locate in Tales of Arise, but each is more than willing to reward the player for their hard work. Owls can be found indoors or outdoors, which may make the possibilities endless of where they are hiding, but the help of Rinwell’s Hootle will make the process a lot easier.
If you enter a location where an owl is nearby, Hootle will appear once when you enter and again when you’re near the owl. Additionally, you’ll be able to hear hooting as you approach an owl, which is a pretty solid tell-tale sign that one is near.
In return for finding an owl, you’ll receive an in-game cosmetic accessory that any player within the outfits menu can equip. However, as you progress through the game, owls will begin to reward artifacts instead. The table below lists every owl, their location within Tales of Arise, and the reward they present upon being found.
|Owl Number
|Location
|Reward
|1
|Sandinus Ravine
|Dog Tail
|2
|Ulzebek
|Rabbit Ears
|3
|Iglia Wastes
|Spotted Cat Ears
|4
|Kyrd Garrison
|Cat Tail
|5
|Mosgul
|Monocle
|6
|Trench of Flames: Castle Gates
|Dog Ears
|7
|3F Glanymede Castle
|Rabbit Tail
|8
|Trench of Flames: Gates of Fire
|Bandage (Left)
|9
|Lacerda Cliffs
|Frame Glasses
|10
|White Silver Plains
|Eyepatch (Left)
|11
|Messia 224
|Wolf Ears
|12
|Nevira Snowplains
|Wolf Tail
|13
|Cysloden Alley
|Sunglasses
|14
|2F Riville Prison Tower
|Devil Horns
|15
|Frozen Valley
|Half Frames
|16
|Overseer Hill
|Red Tropical Corsage
|17
|Traslida Highway
|Devil Wings
|18
|Viscint
|Halo
|19
|The Kitchen in Autelina Palace
|Crown
|20
|Tietal Plain
|Giggle Glasses
|21
|Talka Pond Road
|Devil Tail
|22
|Niez
|Red Rose Corsage
|23
|Aqfotle Hills
|Retro Sunglasses
|24
|Adan Lake
|Angry Glasses
|25
|Adan Ruins
|Angel Wings
|26
|Level 2 of the Ship Interior in Mobile Fortress Gradia
|Butterfly Wings
|27
|Tuah Seashore
|Eyepatch (Right)
|28
|Thistlym
|Star Hair Clip
|29
|Shinefall Woods
|Bandage (Right)
|30
|Lavtu Marshlands
|Swirly Glasses
|31
|4F Del Fharis Castle, Central Entrance Plaza
|Hootle Doll
|32
|Pelegion Level 2
|Sad Glasses
|33
|Iglia Wastes (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Vivid Sphere
|34
|Glanymede Castle, Lord’s Chamber (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Battle Maidens Shield
|35
|Riville Prison Chamber’s Hidden Tower (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Broken Machine Gun
|36
|Del Fharis Castle, Lord’s Chamber (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Trident
|37
|Autelina Place, Guard’s Room (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Ancient Excavator
|38
|Uninhabited Island (During the “Discover all Owls quest”)
|Metal Miner’s Cap
Tales of Arise is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.