All-Owl-Locations-in-Tales-of-Arise

Even though Tales of Arise is home to incredible combat and breathtaking landscapes, one of the main appeals of the title is its horde of cute owls to track down. The affectionately titled “Hootles” are scattered across the entire map and offer some equally adorable rewards for any eager adventurer. Read on to find out where you can locate every single owl.

Where to Find Every Owl in Tales of Arise

There are 38 Owls to locate in Tales of Arise, but each is more than willing to reward the player for their hard work. Owls can be found indoors or outdoors, which may make the possibilities endless of where they are hiding, but the help of Rinwell’s Hootle will make the process a lot easier.

If you enter a location where an owl is nearby, Hootle will appear once when you enter and again when you’re near the owl. Additionally, you’ll be able to hear hooting as you approach an owl, which is a pretty solid tell-tale sign that one is near.

In return for finding an owl, you’ll receive an in-game cosmetic accessory that any player within the outfits menu can equip. However, as you progress through the game, owls will begin to reward artifacts instead. The table below lists every owl, their location within Tales of Arise, and the reward they present upon being found.

Owl Number Location Reward 1 Sandinus Ravine Dog Tail 2 Ulzebek Rabbit Ears 3 Iglia Wastes Spotted Cat Ears 4 Kyrd Garrison Cat Tail 5 Mosgul Monocle 6 Trench of Flames: Castle Gates Dog Ears 7 3F Glanymede Castle Rabbit Tail 8 Trench of Flames: Gates of Fire Bandage (Left) 9 Lacerda Cliffs Frame Glasses 10 White Silver Plains Eyepatch (Left) 11 Messia 224 Wolf Ears 12 Nevira Snowplains Wolf Tail 13 Cysloden Alley Sunglasses 14 2F Riville Prison Tower Devil Horns 15 Frozen Valley Half Frames 16 Overseer Hill Red Tropical Corsage 17 Traslida Highway Devil Wings 18 Viscint Halo 19 The Kitchen in Autelina Palace Crown 20 Tietal Plain Giggle Glasses 21 Talka Pond Road Devil Tail 22 Niez Red Rose Corsage 23 Aqfotle Hills Retro Sunglasses 24 Adan Lake Angry Glasses 25 Adan Ruins Angel Wings 26 Level 2 of the Ship Interior in Mobile Fortress Gradia Butterfly Wings 27 Tuah Seashore Eyepatch (Right) 28 Thistlym Star Hair Clip 29 Shinefall Woods Bandage (Right) 30 Lavtu Marshlands Swirly Glasses 31 4F Del Fharis Castle, Central Entrance Plaza Hootle Doll 32 Pelegion Level 2 Sad Glasses 33 Iglia Wastes (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Vivid Sphere 34 Glanymede Castle, Lord’s Chamber (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Battle Maidens Shield 35 Riville Prison Chamber’s Hidden Tower (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Broken Machine Gun 36 Del Fharis Castle, Lord’s Chamber (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Trident 37 Autelina Place, Guard’s Room (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Ancient Excavator 38 Uninhabited Island (During the “Discover all Owls quest”) Metal Miner’s Cap

Tales of Arise is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.