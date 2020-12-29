These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Games for 2020

Despite everything else going on in the world, video games had a very strong year in 2020. This year saw a wide range of gigantic sequels, surprise hits, and livestreaming favorites emerge, and now there’s some solid data to see how certain games performed with the general public. Amazon has released a list of the best-selling video games of the year for both the United States and the United Kingdom, which provides some interesting insight into the gaming trends of 2020. Not everything is accounted for, however. There are some notable omissions, like the smash indie hits of the year Fall Guys and Among Us, but that’s understandable considering they never saw a release on Amazon. Here’s how the biggest games of the year stacked up against one another.

Top 10 Amazon Video Game Sales for 2020

There are the 10 best-selling video games in 2020 on Amazon in the United States.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Physical) Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity The Last of Us Part II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo absolutely dominated the charts this year, taking the entire top half of the list for itself and occupying a whopping eight out of ten slots. Animal Crossing came out in full force, taking two separate slots for its physical and digital versions. The only non-Nintendo games to break into the top 10 are The Last of Us Part II and the recently released Cyberpunk 2077. The list specifically names the PS4 version of Cyberpunk, so it’s possible that the game could have ranked higher if the other versions were taken into account. Notable omissions from this list include Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Ghost of Tsushima. Each of these games released earlier this year and were unable to crack the top 10 for the year despite being available for months.

The above list is just for the folks in the States, but the UK list is available as well. There are the 10 best-selling video games in 2020 on Amazon in the United Kingdom.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 (PS4) Minecraft (Switch) Super Mario 3D All-Stars FIFA 21 (Xbox) Just Dance 2021 (Switch) The Last of Us Part II Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

The UK list looks similar to the US list, but there are a few key differences. Animal Crossing remains at the top, but FIFA 21 shows up on the list twice despite being absent on the US list. This is understandable given the sport’s popularity outside of the United States, and regional differences could also explain the appearance of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the ninth and tenth spots. The game is set in England, which could have given it a slight boost in the UK. Just Dance 2021 also makes the cut in a surprisingly high spot, and that’s not even counting the other versions of the game.

- This article was updated on:December 29th, 2020