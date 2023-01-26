Apex Legends Community Story: Player Reminds Us That Stealth is a Viable Survival Tactic

Apex Legends is a high-velocity game where speed and precision are required to win. However, there are times when playing stealthily can keep you alive. What may seem counter-intuitive might be the only way for you to live another day in Apex Legends.

In a recent Reddit post from stuffbutts (great name, by the way), we can see that stealth is sometimes a powerful tool. Though it won’t help you make progress on the Celestial Sunrise reward tracker, stealth can keep you alive in circumstances that might have been certain death.

In the video that stuffbutts posted on Reddit, we see his Loba character running from an enemy squad that is in hot pursuit. Since it is a three-to-one scenario and all of the Loba’s teammates are dead, the only option the Loba had was to try to outrun the pursuing squad.

However, in a big-brain moment from stuffbutts, they decided to open the door and retreat behind the piece of cover. The noise of the open door told the pursuing squad that the Loba had left when in reality, stuffbutts was crouched close to the cover and evaded the pursuing squad entirely.

Call it luck or call it skill, this move by stuffbutts reminds us that stealth is a useful tool when running and fighting are not viable options. As you may or may not have noticed, this clip is recorded from a Diamond player playing in a Diamond lobby. If Diamond Apex players can get fooled by stealth, then that means stealth is a useful tool for people to use.

While using stealth is great because Apex Legends players don’t expect it, this strategy wouldn’t work if the enemy team had a skilled Bloodhound or Seer. Keep in mind who your enemies are and what they are capable of.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023