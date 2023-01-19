Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Reward Tracker: All Free Cosmetics Available

As per usual, the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event features a reward tracker that contains free cosmetics for every player. Whether you own the Battle Pass or not, you can participate in challenges and earn cool limited-time cosmetics that celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Here is what is available on the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise reward tracker.

All Free Celestial Sunrise Reward Tracker Cosmetics

Though you won’t be able to get the unique limited-time Legendary and Epic skins through this reward tracker, you will get access to a few free Lunar New Year pieces worth collecting. The Celestial Sunrise reward tracker features five free cosmetics.

As you can see, there are two charms, two holosprays, and a skin for the R-99. To get these Celestial Sunrise cosmetics, all you need to do is complete the challenges associated with the reward tracker. You’ll be able to earn 1,600 points a day, which means you’ll be able to finish the reward tracker in four days.

To check what the Celestial Sunrise event challenges are, simply open the challenge tab that is located on the main lobby screen in Apex Legends. From there, you’ll see daily and weekly challenges that, when completed, will reward you points on the Celestial Sunrise reward tracker.

Along with the five unique cosmetics, you’ll be unlocking trackers and even a loot box as you progress through the Celestial Sunrise reward tracker. As you complete the reward tracker, you’ll also periodically get the four unique Celestial Sunrise badges which look really cool.

And that is how the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise reward tracker works. Remember, this event is live for two weeks, so don’t push making progress on the reward tracker to the last couple of days. Get into the game now and have fun with the Hardcore Royale LTM.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023