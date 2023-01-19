All Skins Available in Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Event

A new collection event in Apex Legends, called Celestion Sunrise, is about to begin and there are a handful of new limited-time skins to snag. You’ve come here to see what the skins look like and how to get them, so let’s get right to it. Here are all of the skins in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event and how to get them.

All Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Skins

While there are 24 unique cosmetics available during the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, only six of them are skins. This is pretty typical of Apex Legends Collection Events, although the Spellbound event had nine skins on offer.

As is the case in all Apex Legends events, to get the skins in the Celestial Sunrise event, all you need to do is purchase the event-specific loot boxes and hope for the best. The only surefire way to get the Celestial Sunrise skins is to purchase them from the store tab. There, you can buy the Caustic skin and some loot boxes for 5,000 Apex Coins and the Ash skin and some loot boxes for 2,500 Apex Coins.

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise – Ash Skin

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise – Pathfinder Skin

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise – Caustic Skin

Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise – Octane Skin

There are also two Epic limited-time skins available For Wattson and Newcastle during the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. To see their skins, you can watch the new Celestial Sunrise trailer.

And those are all of the skins on offer during the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event. Remember that you only have two weeks to get the skins you want before they are gone. Though limited-time skins do appear here and there in the store tab, it is unpredictable and rare.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023