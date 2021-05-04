Apex Legends is Suffering from Massive Issues With the Launch of Season 9

I think it goes without saying that Season 9 of Apex Legends has been highly anticipated by many, thanks in no small part to its ties to Titanfall 2 (which you should really play, by the way). The launch of Valkyrie, the next legend, along with the new Arena mode and Bocek Bow, has all been hyped up as expected thanks to how fun everything looks. As the Season has officially launched though, those excited to jump in are being met with a little more than they bargained for, and not in a good way.

If you launch Apex Legends at the time of writing, you’ll immediately notice some glaring issues. Not only are the servers experiencing a myriad of problems, but even the menus are seeing no end to the issues. Thankfully though, much of this has resulted in downright hilarity. Take this new look for Fuze as an example, who seems straight out of the PlayStation 1:

Loving Season 9 of #ApexLegends! Fuse had the best update this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/igTkRFKYg5 — dove ( Valkyrie Main ) 🐝 | Phase 4 Era. (@CEOofDove) May 4, 2021

Some haven’t even made it that far, as some have reported that even getting to the menus of Apex Legends has caused some serious woes:

Everybody trying to log in to #ApexLegends right now: pic.twitter.com/tzZkZHEiDn — KingRoosa (@KingRoosa) May 4, 2021

While this has spawned plenty of hilarious memes, it’s worth noting that Respawn has taken note of the issues plaguing Apex Legends at the moment, and are working towards some fixes. Unfortunately, the time frame of which is currently unknown. Be sure to keep an eye on their Twitter account though (@Respawn) to keep up to date on when the servers are back up and running. You can expect an edit made to this article as well.

Apex Legends is available for free on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.