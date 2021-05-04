Update 1.67 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new Legend, new modes, new weapons and a whole lot more are going to be introduced with the 1.67 update of Apex Legends. Valkyrie is being added to the already great roster of characters, and the new maps and modes seem really exciting to participate in. Alongside these, a ton of balance changes are going to be implemented to pretty much every Legend in the game and numerous tweaks to existing weapons and features. Season 9 is for sure bringing in a lot of interesting additions, so make sure to check all of them below.

Apex Legends Update 1.67 Patch Notes

LEGEND UPDATES

LOW PROFILE CHARACTERS

Low profile no longer exists! This trait has been removed from Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson.

Dev Note

After our successful experiment with Wraith’s hitboxes, we are now confident that we can solve balance issues between smaller and larger Legends through changes to their kits and hitboxes. It is finally time for Low Profile to go the way of the dodo. (Sorry dodos.)

LIFELINE

Combat Revive : No longer deploys a shield. Can now revive two players at the same time. Can now cancel active revives in progress to allow your teammate to defend themselves with their knockdown shield.

D.O.C. Heal Drone : Heal rate increased from 5hp per second to 8hp per second. Deployment time before healing begins reduced by roughly 33%.

Care Package : Cooldown reduced from 6 minutes to 5 minutes. Now guarantees an upgrade (if possible) in three categories: Body Shield, Other Equipment (Helmet, Backpack, and Knockdown Shield), and Weapon Attachment, based on your team’s current gear when the Package arrives.

Dev Note

Lifeline’s kit was not in a particularly healthy place. The Passive shield was extremely strong to the point of frustration, while her Tactical and Ultimate seemed like they were becoming more and more obsolete. These changes are aimed to redistribute this big power differential between all of her abilities, making D.O.C. and Care Package more powerful and effective, while tamping down on the highly binary and situational Combat Revive.

OCTANE

Stim : Reduced cooldown between stims from 4s to 1s. Increased health cost from 12hp to 20hp.

Increased bullet spread while in the air and shooting from the low Launch Pad trajectory.

Dev Note

Octane continues to perform really well after the latest changes. Too well? We still love the frequency of the Jump Pad, but we’d like to make using Stim something Octane thinks about doing at the right time, instead of always slamming it by default.

LOBA

Burglar’s Best Friend : Can now run and slide at full speed while aiming the bracelet and while the bracelet is in the air. Loba will no longer be slowed after translocating.

Fixed a lot of bugs that caused bracelet tosses to fail.

Black Market Boutique: Increased cooldown from 90s to 120s.

HORIZON

Gravity Lift: Reduced lift speed by 30%. Reduced side-to-side acceleration. Limited the time you can sit at the top of Gravity Lift to 2 seconds. Increased cooldown from 15s to 20s.

Horizon’s abilities will now get zapped by Wattson pylons.

Dev Note

Horizon is powerful and popular, but that’s not why we’re making these changes. We believe that mistakes in Apex Legends should be punishable, and when Horizon could just get herself out of bad positioning while popping a whole battery, this just wasn’t true. These changes have two goals: 1) make it much more possible for enemies to shoot Horizon as she sits in her gravity lift and 2) make gravity lift less of an impromptu sniper tower.

FUSE

Knuckle Cluster: Fuse now has two stacks of Knuckle Cluster. Reduced cooldown from 25s to 20s.

Dev Note

More help is coming, but we want to be very careful how we buff him so that he doesn’t just become the Legend that kills you with his abilities.

BANGALORE

Smoke Launcher: Thickened Bangalore’s smoke.

Dev Note

Last patch we optimized Bangalore’s smoke particles and inadvertently thinned them out. This aims to get her back to the original visuals while keeping the optimizations.

BLOODHOUND

No longer receives assists from Eye of the Allfather .

Dev Note

Bloodhound’s scan is strong, but the goal of this change in particular is to reconsider assists and their implications for Ranked Points. There’s enough intrinsic value in sonar scans, and it’s a slippery slope to consider crediting assists for other non-damaging abilities. Crypto will remain an exception. The active nature of Crypto’s drone scan is notably different from the passive option with Bloodhound. This should encourage Bloodhound players to act on the information they get from the scan, to eliminate instances where they might try to snag a quick assist without committing to a fight in the same way Crypto has to.

CRYPTO

Crypto’s drone can now scan and open care packages.

Can no longer use his drone to “hijack” a respawn beacon that’s already in use.

WEAPONS UPDATES

MARKSMAN WEAPON CATEGORY

The G7 Scout and the 30-30 are currently in the Assault Rifle weapons category, but they are a bit strange in that category due to their firing style and some of their handling values. Similarly, the Triple Take felt a little out of place in the Sniper category.

With the introduction of the Bocek bow, we felt it was a good time to introduce a new weapons category, Marksman Weapons, which will include the G7, 30-30, Triple Take, and Bocek. Weapons in this category are precision weapons that are most effective up to medium-long range, and are the sort of in-betweens of Assault Rifles and Snipers. This allows us to begin moving the settings of these weapons towards more consistent value for the class, and make the settings of ARs and Snipers more consistent with less outliers.

For starters, we are increasing the movement speed while aiming down sights for marksman weapons; They were at sniper speeds, and will now be between sniper and AR speeds. Additionally, we have done some targeted normalization of hipfire spread amounts.

SUPPLY DROP ROTATION

This season, we’re taking the Peacekeeper out of the supply drop and putting the Triple Take in its place. Of course, with any supply drop change, these weapons will have their stats updated. See how each weapon changes down below.

Crate Weapon Drop Rates:Since we are exchanging a shotgun with a marksman weapon, now was a good time to rebalance the drop rates of crate weapons. The Kraber will spawn less often in the early game and more often in the mid game to better accommodate its power. The Triple Take will be the most common early game crate weapon, with the Prowler being the most prominent late game crate weapon.

FULLY KITTED ROTATION

Added: Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel

Removed: R301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, and Spitfire

HOP UPS

Shatter Caps – Fire select to toggle between standard mode and shatter mode. In shatter mode, rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. This hop up will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek.

Deadeye’s Tempo – Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate. This can currently be attached to the Sentinel and the Bocek.

To make room, the Hammerpoint and Skullpiercer hop ups are being vaulted for now, and won’t be available.

ASSAULT RIFLES

Reducing the headshot multiplier for all assault rifles from 2.0 to 1.75

Dev Note

This was already the case for the Hemlok, so the affected guns are the R301, Flatline, and Havoc.

PEACEKEEPER

It comes with the Precision Choke by default, which can be toggled off

Pellet damage reduced from 10 to 9

Rechamber time increased from 0.9 seconds to 1.1 seconds

Reload times increased (regular from 2.45 to 2.5, empty from 3.35 to 3.5)

Pellet spread increased in general, and spread when charged increased for all charge levels (from 0.65/0.45/0.2 to 0.85/0.65/0.35)

Quickly loses charge after leaving ADS

Dev Note

Since the Peacekeeper is coming out of the crate, we are bringing many of the stats back in line with their previous values. We are also reducing its damage potential and bringing in the effective range a bit since the Precision Choke is always available now.

TRIPLE TAKE

As a crate weapon, it will come with a 9 ammo clip and 63 reserve ammo

Fire rate increased from 1.2 to 1.3

Time to full charge reduced from 1.1 seconds to 1 second

Retains charge briefly after leaving ADS

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs

Increased spread while airborne and aiming down sights

HAVOC

Increased recoil controllability early in the pattern

Dev Note

This should help make up for the reduced headshot multiplier and make it a bit more usable in mid-range fights.

SPITFIRE

Reduced recoil controllability early in the pattern

Dev NoteThe Spitfire is too strong at the moment, boasting good damage output with low recoil. Making it a bit harder to control early in the pattern should give more time for opponents to fight against it. That said, we’re prepared to make more changes to the Spitfire if it remains too powerful.

30-30 REPEATER

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.75 to 0.85

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs

Dev Note

The 30-30 could use some love, so we’re bringing up the amount of leg damage it does. This should make it a bit more consistent without raising its high “best case” damage potential.

G7 SCOUT

Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs

Increased hipfire spread size (reduced accuracy) to be more in line with other marksman weapons

Dev Note

The 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek Compound Bow have more accurate hipfire than the baseline marksman weapon values, so the G7 Scout will be less accurate in hipfire than these other weapons.

LONGBOW

Increased headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 2.15

WINGMAN

Increased headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 2.15

Dev Note

As we’ve done before when the Skullpiercer is out of the loot pool, we’re giving the Longbow and Wingman a compensatory buff.

MOZAMBIQUE

Increased magazine capacity from 4 to 6

Moved the lower 2 pellets inward in the blast pattern

Dev Note

This brings up the baseline power level so “only” finding a Mozambique early in the match gives you more of a fighting chance, and makes up for the removal of Hammerpoints.

P2020

Increased bullet damage from 15 to 18

Lowered fire rate from 8.5 to 6.25

Dev Note

Similar to the Mozambique, we want to bring up the P2020’s baseline power level a bit. Most players couldn’t take advantage of the fast fire rate, so bringing that down while increasing the damage should help players win more early fights with the P2020.

ARC STARS

Aim and movement slow removed from the initial stick.

Dev Note

Sticking someone should feel rewarding, considering it’s a rare occurrence that’s difficult to pull off. While an argument can be made that getting stuck should be a personal death sentence, the inability to at least relocate and spare teammates from the follow-up explosion makes it hard to counter against a coordinated team. This change should help mitigate that without stripping away the satisfaction of hitting a nice stick.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Badges are now sorted by categories and can be filtered by “all” or “unlocked only”. This suggestion came directly from players. Thank you! It’s so much better!

When looting death boxes, players can now see health bars for everyone on the team.

Challenges can now be “favorited” by going into the challenges menu and right clicking a challenge. That Challenge will then be added to a new favorites tab that will appear in the lobby and in the match’s map screen.

Pressing and Holding F2 while in-game will bring up the ability description page for your character. This is only available on PC.

Players can now request better equipment by going into their inventory and pinging a piece of equipment.

Your first Challenge Reroll of the day is now free.

Rerolling your challenges will allow you to choose from either BR-focused challenges or Arenas-focused ones.

Holo Sprays, Quips, and Emotes, can be favorited. These will be used whenever the player is prompted to do a random emote.

Club Invites v2: You can now include what you want to play when you send your clubmates a party invite via the Club tab. Select as many club mates as you want to send the invite to at once via the member list.

Ranked: Fixed edge cases where an abandon penalty would be incorrectly applied due to server errors.

Flight path adjustments: Removing edge dropship flight paths to prevent matches where large portions of the map receive little to no traffic. These screenshots show a before/after comparison of possible flight paths on Kings Canyon.

RING UPDATE

We’re continuing work from the Fight Night update to improve match pacing towards the end of the game. We’re slowing down the closing speed of the late game Rings to allow you more time to fight and maneuver your way into the Ring. We’re also reducing the “waiting” time before Rings 4 and 6 start to close.

Ring 4 pre-shrink time reduced from 2:00 to 1:45

Ring 4 shrink speed reduced from 33 second close time to 40 seconds

Ring 5 shrink speed reduced from 20 second close time to 40 seconds

Ring 6 pre-shrink time reduced from 1:30 to 1:00

Ring 6 shrink speed reduced from 1:40 close time to 2:00

BUG FIXES

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue with the Tactical UI not showing while in Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Pathfinder

Gas Traps and Jump Pads will no longer float into the sky when placed next to a zipline.

Wraith

Slight wall bumps no longer inadvertently cancel Wraith’s tactical.

Mirage

Decoys no longer die after a tick of thermite damage.

Octane

Ordinances will no longer get stuck and disappear when being bounced off of Jump Pads.

Death Totems will no longer bounce when a Jump Pad is placed under it.

Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the Fight Night ring via a Jump Pad.

Updated Octane’s Helicopter emote to correctly remove his leg for which he is using it to do said helicoptering.

Wattson

Fixed the “Extend” prompt for Watson’s fences not appearing in certain situations.

Haute Drop skin will no longer block view when reloading the Sentinel.

Loba

Fixed more areas where Loba’s Bracelet fails.

Red Handed skin on consoles will now properly animate.

Rampart

Mobile Respawn Beacon now has proper collision with Amped Cover.

Jumping on and off a damaged Shiela will no longer transfer the flame effect to your weapon.

Horizon

Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the fight night ring via a Gravity Lift.

1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins.

Fixed an issue with NEWT not getting refunded if it immediately dies due to a bad spot.

Fuse

1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins.

Flatline

Part of the iron sight was being displayed over the whole weapon.

Prowler

Supply Drop Prowler can now toggle fire modes.

Sentinel

Moved tool tips to not overlap hop up icons.

Fixed a graphical issue when swapping to Sentinel.

Misc.

Fixed a menu issue with the advanced look options being hidden.

Survey beacons will now appear on the map when teammates are respawned.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.