Titanfall 2 is Free this Weekend and You Must Play It

Hey you! Yes, you. I know you’re getting excited for May’s absolutely massive catalog of releases. Everything from the upcoming RPG Biomutant to the scare-fest that will inevitably be Resident Evil Village is sure to satiate anyone’s appetite for the month. And while I completely respect your desire for tall vampire lady to step on you, there’s something you simply must take advantage of as we hop into the start of May. That game, being none other than Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall 2, which is hosting a free weekend starting today.

Now you might be asking “but why do I have to do this?” and I’m glad you asked! Titanfall 2 offers up some of the greatest multiplayer FPS gameplay you can find under the sun. There are tons of modes, plenty of customization, and so much fun to be had. That, combined with a formidable co-op offering, and one of the best campaigns you’ll ever play, makes this one complete package that you simply shouldn’t miss. In an age where we question whether our most hyped games will release in a playable state, it’s a breath of fresh air to see such a complete and polished package.

Don’t just take it from me though, take a look at some of the critical and commercial reception. Titanfall 2 currently sits at a 96% recommendation rating on Steam with over 50,000 reviews, which is no small feat. That, plus formidable reviews from critics citing the game’s “the non-stop action of the multiplayer matches” and a campaign where the only downside is its duration. This is a shooter on many people’s “must play” lists, and for all the right reasons.

Even just for a weekend, sitting down to play Titanfall 2 is an adventure I promise you won’t regret. Make sure to act fast though, as the free weekend ends on May 3 at 10 AM PT. Will you be playing Titanfall 2 this weekend? Let me know in the comments below.